Jalen Hurts didn't just suffer a career-worst passing performance against the Giants in Week 12. He also suffered a sprained ankle. But the Eagles quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he's "fine" and will play against the Jets on Sunday. Coach Nick Sirianni said earlier that the team is "hopeful" Hurts will suit up in New York and confirmed Hurts would participate in the Eagles' Wednesday walkthrough practice, pointing to a quick return to action.

"I'm fine," Hurts said, before downplaying the notion his ankle will affect his performance. "It won't ... I'll be ready to go."

Asked if he plans on playing Sunday, the quarterback simply nodded.

Sirianni said earlier that Hurts wouldn't necessarily take all the Eagles' first-team QB reps this week, with former Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew in tow as the backup. But he also sounded confident that Hurts won't miss time.

"In his mind, he's playing," the coach said. "He's as tough as they get."

The Eagles will need not only a healthy but improved Hurts when they return to the field. After falling to 5-7 against the Giants, in large part due to Hurts' season-high three interceptions, they're now on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture. A win over the Jets (3-8), however, would likely propel them back into the wild-card conversation.

In the unlikely event Hurts can't play, Minshew would be in line to make his Eagles debut, with former Dolphins reserve Reid Sinnett as the No. 3 option.

Get the latest Eagles news from insider Jeff Kerr by downloading the CBS Sports app. Will Nick Sirianni boom or bust as an NFL head coach? Can Jalen Hurts live up to the hype? Get the CBS Sports app and find out. If you already have the app, you need to select the Eagles as your favorite team to get up-to-the-minute headlines.