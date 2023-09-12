FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A win is a win and the Philadelphia Eagles are 1-0. However, there is so much for this team to fix heading into the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on a short week, a game Philadelphia should have won easily.

The New England Patriots almost erased a 16-point first-quarter deficit, but the Eagles defense stood tall with clutch plays in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory. Being 1-0 matters -- and winning on the road at Gillette Stadium is no easy task -- yet there's plenty to decipher after the Week 1 victory.

What are legitimate overreactions and are reality checks for the Eagles after Week 1? Let's take a deep breath and process what was witnessed this week:

Brian Johnson calling plays is a legitimate concern

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The offense definitely took a sharp turn from what was witnessed with Shane Steichen last year. The Eagles had a stretch in the first half where they had four consecutive three and outs, running 12 plays for 18 yards (yes, the Eagles offense with Jalen Hurts as the quarterback). On the final nine possessions (not counting the end of half and kneel downs), the Eagles scored nine points and ran 41 plays for 176 yards -- an average of 4.3 yards per play.

A conservative approach really hurt the Eagles throughout the rainy afternoon, as the downfield plays were lacking early in the game. Dallas Goedert wasn't even featured in the offense (although he was open twice in the fourth quarter and Hurts didn't see him) and D'Andre Swift was basically ignored. Hurts just looked uncomfortable and out of his element all day. Keep in mind he also didn't play all preseason (and neither did the first-team offense).

Yes, it's one game and a first-time play-caller was facing a Bill Belichick defense in less than ideal conditions. Johnson has to be better going forward, or this will turn into a reality fast.

The Eagles will significantly miss Nakobe Dean

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Dean was seen in a walking boot in the locker room after the win, leaving the Eagles lacking depth at a linebacker position already thin. Zach Cunningham struggled in coverage throughout the game, and Christian Elliss didn't get enough targets thrown at him to determine anything significant about his play.

Regardless, Elliss is expected to make his first career start in the absence of Dean. The Eagles' starting off-ball linebackers will be Elliss and Cunningham this week, but they are lacking significant depth. Nicholas Morrow is expected to be called up from the practice squad and the team did sign Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.

Dean was excellent against the run, as the run defense allowed just 76 yards and 3.5 yards per carry in Week 1. Cunningham will certainly help in that department this week against a poor Vikings offensive line and run game, but the depth just isn't there with Dean out. Not to mention he had the green dot calling the plays on that side of the ball.

The Eagles need Dean back soon. The defense already has significant holes in the middle of the field and teams will expose that (see Patriots in Week 1).

Josh Jobe can fill in for James Bradberry on a short week

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Jobe is going to be tested if Bradberry is out Thursday night against the Vikings (Bradberry is in the concussion protocol). The Patriots challenged him at the most crucial point of the game, targeting Jobe on fourth-and-11 when Mac Jones passed to Kayshon Boutte -- hoping to get the first down. Jobe stood tall, not allowing Boutte to come up with the catch in the final minute and giving the Eagles the victory.

Jobe had just 12 career defensive snaps coming into Week 1 and had eight on Sunday, but he'll be the cornerback getting the start if Bradberry is out. Hard to expect a former undrafted free agent with just 20 career snaps under his belt to shut down Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, especially with the off-ball linebacker and safety situation in flux.

Good start for Jobe, who was targeted twice and didn't allow a catch against New England. The Vikings will go after him this week.

Rashaad Penny being inactive was a mistake

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Don't know what the Eagles were thinking having Penny inactive for Week 1. Penny isn't the back they trust the most (that's Kenneth Gainwell) and doesn't provide the pass-catching threat (that's D'Andre Swift). He could have helped out the running game Sunday, especially when there was too much Gainwell.

Gainwell ran the ball fine (14 carries, 54 yards), but he had 14 of the 16 carries designed for running backs. Swift had one rushing attempt -- which didn't come until the fourth quarter -- and Scott only recorded one as well. There was no reason why Penny couldn't be active and split the carries with Gainwell, as his power would have significantly benefited the Eagles when they were struggling to move the football.

The Eagles play two games in five days, so maybe they were preserving Penny for Thursday night. Swift was focused on by Belichick when he was in, even more of a reason to have Penny available.

Regardless what some think, the Eagles do miss Miles Sanders. They want that No. 1 running back to take the reins and hope its Gainwell. Perhaps Penny should get that shot.