The 2023 NFL regular season has concluded and the journey to the Super Bowl continues this weekend with six wild-card games split between Saturday, Sunday and Monday night. No team is entering postseason play totally healthy but, who has the most fatal flaws?

Here is the most pressing need for every team in the NFL playoffs:

AFC

Bills: Defensive tackle

Outside of Baltimore, there may not be a team playing better than Buffalo right now. They have some momentum entering the playoffs and no one will want to play them. One cause for concern is the middle of the defense. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Matt Milano are on the injured reserve. They are left with a young linebacker core and a defensive line that has been gashed in the run game for years.

Browns: Offensive tackle

The Browns have suffered debilitating injuries to offensive tackles Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills. In 13 games with at least one of those three linemen, Cleveland has averaged 124.7 rushing yards per game. In the five games since, they averaged 79.2. They have been able to overcome those losses but there is no hope of those players coming back for a postseason run so James Hudson and Geron Christian will have to get the job done the rest of the way.

Chiefs: Offensive tackle

The Chiefs' offensive tackle additions of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor have been underwhelming. They have allowed 80 combined pressures, according to TruMedia. There are 28 NFL players with at least 36 pressures allowed, and the Chiefs' tackles are two of them.

Wide receiver play has been lackluster as well. Kansas City's 34 drops are the third most in the league. Patrick Mahomes can not trust his skill talent to run the right routes or complete a catch.

Dolphins: Edge rusher

Starting center Connor Williams was lost for the season. Liam Eichenberg has been able to step into any role asked of him, but the team also signed Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster.

Miami has a well-balanced roster. Most positions on the roster have a viable solution. With Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve, edge rusher has jumped to the top of the wish list in Miami. It recently signed veteran Melvin Ingram, along with Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston this week, in an effort to minimize the impact of those losses.

Ravens: Tight end

The Ravens are the most well-rounded team in the NFL and they have few needs at this stage of the season. They are typically riddled with injuries this time of year but are rather healthy right now. Isaiah Likely has played well in the absence of Mark Andrews, but Andrews makes that offense much more dynamic.

Steelers: Quarterback

Pittsburgh has a quarterback competition in the wild-card round of the playoffs, not Week 1 of the regular season. Neither Kenny Pickett nor Mason Rudolph have been the reason for the offense's successes this season.

Offensive tackles Dan Moore, Broderick Jones and Chukwuma Okorafor are among the seven-worst beaten percentages in the entire league. Linebacker has not been an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise, but Cole Holcomb was lost to a knee injury. They now employ once highly-regarded linebackers Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith.

Texans: Offensive line

The interior offensive line has been a point of weakness. Kendrick Green, Kenyon Green, Jarrett Patterson and Scott Quessenberry are all on injured reserve. The situation became even worse late in the season when offensive tackle Tytus Howard was added to injured reserve. George Fant will move back into a starting role. The last time Cleveland played Houston, the Texans allowed 23 pressures.

NFC

49ers: Interior offensive line

There is not a lot of cause for concern among Kyle Shanahan's NFC contender. If they take better care of the football, they will be just fine in the long run.

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency. Colton McKivitz still has a lot to prove, but it is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie, but grades out as one of PFF's worst offensive guards this season. His counterpart, Aaron Banks, has hardly been better. The offensive design does a good job of getting the defense moving in every direction, which takes some of the pressure off the offensive line.

Buccaneers: Interior offensive line

Baker Mayfield has played some of his best football to date and Tampa Bay is in the playoffs because of it. Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is a concern. It is averaging 88.8 rushing yards per game, which is the lowest in the NFL. The offensive tackles have played well despite being a bit of a mystery coming into the season. Its most proven asset -- Tristan Wirfs -- has transitioned from right tackle to the left, and new right tackle -- Luke Goedeke -- played left guard last season, but has also looked solid.

Cowboys: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle is a group that needs to play better alongside Osa Odighizuwa, but there are options on the roster. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players, and it became even more important with the Trevon Diggs injury. In Diggs' absence, the Cowboys have turned to Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland alongside Stephon Gilmore. They have stepped up. Bland, in particular, is playing out of this world.

Eagles: Cornerback

It was concerning to learn that the Eagles were making a switch from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia as defensive playcaller. A change that big, this late in the season is a problem. Philadelphia has to get back on the same page. They have lost five of the past six games.

The NFC franchise is allowing 252.7 passing yards per game, which is the second worst, despite significant investment into James Bradberry and Darius Slay. According to TruMedia, they have allowed a 97.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, which is the fourth worst in the league. Depth has been inhibited by injuries to Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson.

Lions: Cornerback

Detroit addressed the position during free agency, but that group has a lower ceiling than most other teams. According to TruMedia, the Lions have allowed a 91.5 opposing quarterback rating, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. Emmanuel Moseley has been on injured reserve for quite some time. The good news is that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson recently made his return to the field and that should help.

The team also added defensive tackle Alim McNeill late in the season, which creates a gaping void at the heart of the defense. Levi Onwuzurike and Benito Jones are next men up.

Packers: Tight end

Cornerback and the interior offensive line have been an issue for Green Bay over the course of the season. Rasul Douglas has been sensational since arriving in Buffalo via trade while the play of that position has been inconsistent in Green Bay.

The return of rookie tight end Luke Musgrave should help as the team prepares for the playoffs.

Rams: Offensive line

The offensive line is still an issue despite investing resources into the unit this offseason. Right tackle Rob Havenstein has been getting better each week. However, he is one of three Rams with at least 300 pass-blocking snaps who rank among the top 20 highest-beaten rates in the league, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback has been underwhelming in the absence of Jalen Ramsey. They had a lot of blind faith in a young group of cornerbacks, and that faith has not been rewarded.