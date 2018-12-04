Ex-Seahawks, Patriots CB Brandon Browner reportedly gets eight years in prison in attempted murder case

Brandon Browner, who played with the Seahawks, Patriots and Saints, reportedly was sentenced to eight years in prison. USATSI

Back in July, former Seahawks and Patriots star cornerback Brandon Browner, once a part of the Legion of Boom, was arrested yet again, this time on multiple charges in what looked like a very strange and concerning situation. He would later be charged with four felonies, including attempted murder.

On Tuesday he was sentenced to eight years in prison for those charges, according to TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ, Browner appeared in court Tuesday and "pled no contest to 1 count of attempted murder and 2 counts of willful child endangerment" in exchange for having three other charges dropped.

As a result, the former NFL cornerback received eight years in prison.

Reports at the time indicated that Browner "allegedly physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence" and stole a $200,000 Rolex watch.

As it turns out, Browner broke into the house of an ex-girlfriend about 30 miles east of Los Angeles in La Verne and allegedly threatened to kill her. The woman's two children were present when the incident occurred.

Browner, who had been arrested multiple times in the previous calendar year, won multiple Super Bowls, one with the Seahawks (the original LOB victory over Peyton Manning's Broncos) and another with the Patriots (the following year on the infamous goal-line interception of Russell Wilson).

The former Pro Bowler was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2005, where he was a highly penalized defensive back. He would get picked up the Broncos, but put on IR before he could play for Denver. Browner would eventually spend several years in the CFL before returning to the NFL as a member of the Seahawks' famed secondary.

He spent 2015 with the Saints, where he set an NFL record for most penalized player in league history, but has not played in the NFL since.