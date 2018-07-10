Brandon Browner charged with four felonies, including attempted murder

After getting arrested Sunday, former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been charged with four felonies, including attempted murder, the La Verne Police Department announced on Tuesday. In all, Browner's been charged with attempted murder, robbery, burglary, false imprisonment, and two counts of child endangerment.

He'll be arraigned later on Tuesday.

Former NFL CB Brandon Browner has been charged by La Verne (Calif.) PD with four felonies — including attempted murder. Very serious stuff. pic.twitter.com/kW3kTW8wsA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 10, 2018

Browner, who has been arrested multiple times in the past year, was arrested on Sunday roughly 30 miles east of Los Angeles in La Verne. According to the Associated Press, police said that Browner broke into the house of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him, threatened to kill her, and stole a Rolex watch that is valued at roughly $20,000.

Browner, 33, hasn't played in the NFL since he joined the Saints for the 2015 season. Before that, Browner spent three years with the Seahawks (he was one of the original members of the Legion of Boom) and one year with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl with both teams. In his career, the one-time Pro Bowler registered 12 interceptions and 193 solo tackles. In 2015, his final year in the league, he broke the single-season record for the most penalties.