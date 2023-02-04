Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a free agent this offseason, but it's been reported he's expected to be back with Seattle in 2023. During a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the quarterback said that he has had contract talks with the Seahawks, and that things are, "looking very good."

"We've had talks and we're in the process of getting all that settled right now," Smith said, via ESPN. "It's looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL because I just want to play football, but it's a business as well, so we've got to take care of business and then we'll get back to the football."

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4282 TD 30 INT 11 YD/Att 7.49 View Profile

Smith could be a candidate for the franchise tag if the two sides cannot agree on a new contract, but it sounds like that may not be necessary. According to Spotrac's market value tool, Smith is in line to sign a two-year, $78,659,052 deal that carries an AAV of $39.3 million.

The former backup had a career year in 2022 after being promoted following Russell Wilson's departure. Smith went 9-8 as the starter, completing a league-high 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. At 32 years old, Smith earned his first career Pro Bowl bid.

The Seahawks made the playoffs in thrilling fashion, defeating the rival Los Angeles Rams in overtime in the regular-season finale, and then officially punching their ticket to the dance with the Detroit Lions' upset victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers later that night. While Seattle was eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Seahawks would not have made the postseason if it were not for the play of Smith, who is a finalist for NFL Comeback Player of the Year.