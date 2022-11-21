The injury bug is taking a big bite out of the New York Giants. Included in the laundry list of players to depart Sunday's 31-18 loss against Detroit due to injury was cornerback Adoree' Jackson. He suffered a knee injury while returning a punt, and now we're getting a clearer picture as to how much time he's slated to miss. Specifically, Jackson suffered an MCL sprain, and NFL Media reports that he is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks.

A natural question following Jackson's injury is why a player of such importance to New York's secondary was returning punts in the first place. When asked about it following the game, head coach Brian Daboll said, "Look, it's football. Obviously, it was unfortunate."

Now, the Giants will be without their No. 1 corner for a critical period of their schedule. While their 7-3 record to this point has them in the playoffs if the season ended today, New York has a final stretch that includes a game against Dallas on Thursday, two against a suddenly plucky Commanders team, two against top-seed Philadelphia, along with games against Minnesota and Indianapolis. That's hardly a smooth road to the end of the regular season, and a downward spiral could quickly see them on the outside looking in of the postseason, so being without Jackson comes at an inopportune time.

In 10 games played this season, Jackson has 51 tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble to his credit.

This news of Jackson being put on the shelf for the next month-plus also comes off the heels of Daboll announcing that rookie wideout Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a season-ending ACL tear in that loss to Detroit as well. Not only will New York be down those two key players, but fellow corner Fabian Moreau left Sunday's game with a rib injury, which has his status in doubt for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against Dallas, so the Giants secondary could be extremely thin in Week 12.