Giants, Beckham reportedly making progress on a 'record-breaking' contract extension

The Odell Beckham Jr. contract-extension negotiations may soon be reaching their conclusion. According to a report from ESPN.com's Jordan Ranaan, Beckham and the New York Giants are making progress on what is described as a "record-breaking" contract extension for the wide receiver. Ranaan reports that there is optimism on both sides that a deal could be done by the start of the season.

The road to get here has been a long one, and there was a while where it seemed like Beckham's Giants career could end before he got a new contract. His name surfaced in trade rumors repeatedly during the early part of the offseason, and players from other teams like the Rams and Browns publicly stated that Beckham was interested in playing there, rather than New York.

But Giants owner John Mara put the halt to trade talks, stating that the team was fully intent on keeping Beckham in the fold. Odell skipped out on minicamp while he awaited a new contract, but it soon became clear that he planned to report to training camp in order to play the part of the good soldier and facilitate contract discussions. Those have been ongoing for a while now, and it appears his efforts have a solid chance to be fruitful.

Beckham is headed into the fifth-year option portion of his rookie contract and is set to make $8,459,000 in 2018. He has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers from the moment he stepped on the field. He's one of just two receivers ever to average at least 90 receiving yards per game over the course of his first four years in the league, with the other being Hall of Famer Lance Alworth. He's also one of just four receivers ever to average at least six catches per game over his first four seasons in the NFL. And he's the only player ever to reach both of those benchmarks.

Beckham has reportedly been seeking a multi-year contract that pays him in the high teens in terms of millions of dollars per year on an annual basis. According to Ranaan, the benchmarks for Beckham in negotiations have been Antonio Brown's $17 million per year and Mike Evans' $55 million in total guarantees. Given the way NFL contracts tend to work, it would not be a surprise to see Beckham surpass both figures on his "record-breaking" deal.

Keeping Beckham in the fold will give the Giants two of the more explosive offensive weapons in football over the long term, as he and Saquon Barkley would then be locked in on multi-year contracts. That should help Eli Manning improve on his recent performance, and also be a boon for whichever quarterback eventually takes over for Manning when he retires, presumably at some point in the next few years.