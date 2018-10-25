Giants promote former Browns first-round pick to active roster, insist team isn't tanking the season

The season may be just eight weeks old but former Browns first-round pick Corey Coleman is already on his fourth team. Traded by Cleveland during training camp, Coleman lasted just a few weeks in Buffalo before the Bills released him. He then signed with the Patriots and less than a month later, he was released again.

Last week, the Giants signed Coleman to their practice squad and on Thursday he was promoted to the 53-man roster after the team traded Damon Harrison to the Lions for a draft pick.

Coleman joins wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. (53 receptions) and Sterling Shepard (39), running back Saquon Barkley (49) and tight end Evan Engram (12). Cody Latimer, signed in the offseason, was placed on injured reserve last week after catching six passes in four games.

In two seasons, Coleman, originally the 15th pick in the 2016 draft, appeared in 19 games and caught 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

Given the Giants' 1-6 start it's not surprising that their offense has sputtered; the run game ranks 18th, even with Barkley, and the passing attack is 21st, according to Football Outsiders. Put another way: Temper your expectations for Coleman who is, at this point in his career, a No. 4 receiver trying to earn playing time. Either way, the Giants, who have traded two starters in recent days, insist that they're not actively tanking.

"The giving-up-on-the-season narrative, I really think that's disrespectful to the guys in the locker room," first-year coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday, via the New York Post.

Cornerback B.W. Webb, who admitted he was "shocked" to hear Harrison was traded, still echoed Shurmur's sentiments.

"We're not throwing in the towel at all, man. I honestly think that's disrespectful to us players," he said. "We don't go into any game thinking we're just gonna throw it away. We fight every week, there are people out there playing for their families, their kids, for each other. It's disrespectful when we hear that, somebody say we're tanking or something like that."

The Giants are in the running for the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. And while they desperately need a franchise quarterback to replace Eli Manning, the reality is there may not be one worth taking.