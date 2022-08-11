The New England Patriots have concluded every preseason since 2005 with a matchup against the New York Giants, going 5-11 overall and 3-5 at home in those contests. The trend will be broken on Thursday, when the Patriots host the Giants in the 2022 NFL preseason-opener for both teams. New England, which went 10-7 last year and earned a wild-card berth after having its streak of 11 straight playoff appearances halted in 2020, edged New York 22-20 last preseason. The Giants, who were 4-13 in 2021, haven't won an exhibition game since 2019, when they concluded a 4-0 preseason with a 31-29 triumph at New England.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Patriots odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 34. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Giants picks or 2022 NFL preseason predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Giants vs. Patriots spread: New York -1.5

Giants vs. Patriots Over-Under: 34 points

Giants vs. Patriots money line: New York -140, New England +120

NYG: Giants went 0-3 last preseason

NE: Patriots have won seven of their last eight preseason games

Why the Giants can cover

New York finished last in the NFC in scoring in 2021 by a large margin, scoring 46 fewer points than 15th-place Carolina (304). The offense figures to be improved this year after the Giants brought in Brian Daboll, who was Buffalo's offensive coordinator from 2018-21, as their head coach. They also brought in Mike Kafka, Kansas City's quarterbacks coach over the same time period, as OC. New York is hoping Kafka, who helped in the ascent of former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, can do the same for Daniel Jones.

Kafka will call plays on Thursday, with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb expected to be under center. The 33-year-old Taylor has made 53 regular-season starts in the NFL, including six for Houston last season, and was a Pro-Bowler in 2015 after recording career-highs of 3,053 passing yards and 20 touchdown tosses with Buffalo. Webb, who was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, is familiar with Daboll, as he made his NFL regular-season debut with Buffalo last season but has yet to throw a pass in the league.

Why the Patriots can cover

No. 1 quarterbacks often don't see the field in preseason openers, but in Mac Jones' case, it could be exactly what he needs. After a solid rookie campaign in which he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns en route to the Pro Bowl, the 23-year-old had his difficulties in practice over the last few weeks. Jones had a strong showing against the Giants last preseason, completing 10-of-14 pass attempts for 156 yards and a TD.

Should he play, Jones undoubtedly will be looking to connect with Tyquan Thornton, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old wideout from Baylor possesses blazing speed, as he was the fastest receiver and third-fastest player overall in the 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine with a time of 4.28 seconds. Two other rookies will try to make a splash out of the backfield, as Kevin Harris of South Carolina and Pierre Strong Jr. from South Dakota State make their debuts against a Giants defense that struggled against the run last season.

