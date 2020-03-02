Jamal Adams is high on pass-rushers, lists three free agents the Jets should pursue this offseason

The first year of the Adam Gase era in New York was underwhelming, as the Jets finished with a 7-9 record. It was a campaign that was marred by inconsistencies and injuries, but the Jets have some money to work with this offseason, and they will try to add some pieces on both sides of the ball that could help New York reach the postseason for the first time since 2010.

Despite the losing record, the Jets' defense had a pretty decent year. They allowed just 323.1 yards per game, which ranked seventh in the league, and 86.9 rushing yards per game, which ranked second in the league. They were led by safety Jamal Adams, who had another Pro Bowl season -- recording 75 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, 6.5 sacks and one pick six. Adams appeared during the NFL Network's coverage of the 2020 NFL combine, and he was asked if he had a "wish list" in free agency. Adams laughed, and proceeded to run down a short list of free agents he would be interested in.

"I would definitely go for (Jadeveon) Clowney. Pass rusher, that's what I'm looking forward to," Adams said via NFL.com. "That's a safety's best friend. Definitely Clowney, Big 9-1 down in Jacksonville (Yannick Ngakoue), he's a beast. Dante Fowler. I mean, there are so many guys coming out right now in free agency that we could sure use coming off that end, man."

The Jets recorded just 35 sacks in 2019, which ranked No. 23 in the league, so Adams is right in saying New York should pursue someone this offseason who knows how to get after the quarterback. Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is set to hit the open market, and he experienced somewhat of a rebirth after being traded from the Houston Texans. The former No. 1 overall pick recorded 31 combined tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and a pick six in 13 regular-season games, and he thrived as a true 4-3 end. He also came through for the Seahawks in the postseason, recording 12 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks in two games.

Ngakoue, who is also set to hit free agency, has made it clear that he does not intend to sign a long-term contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, it looks like the Jaguars are willing to use their franchise tag on him in order to keep Ngakoue on roster. The 24-year-old was a third round pick out of Maryland in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has accumulated 38.5 sacks over the past four years. In 2019, he finished with 41 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one touchdown.

Fowler, on the other hand, is someone who escaped Jacksonville, and found success with the Los Angeles Rams. While the team as a whole took a step backwards following their Super Bowl LIII appearance, Fowler put up career numbers all across the board, recording 58 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks and six passes defensed in 2019.

Pairing a pass-rusher with former No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams should do wonders for the Jets in 2020, and according to overthecap.com, the Jets have just under $50 million to work with.