Johnny Manziel's assault charges dismissed by judge in Texas, according to court docs

Although Johnny Manziel has yet to clear up his past enough for his future to involve an NFL team, it appears as though he is getting some clarity with some of his off-field issues, as assault charges filed against him over a year ago have been dismissed.

According to Naheed Rajwani of the Dallas Morning News, the misdemeanor assault charges filed against Manziel back in January of 2016 have been dismissed.

During the incident in question, Manziel allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, allegedly shattering her ear drum and striking her multiple times.

Manziel pled not guilty and denied he did anything wrong. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and in April of 2016, indicted by a grand jury in Texas.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick was in the news for the entirety of the 2016 offseason, whether it was him taking vacations to the Caribbean or trashing a house in California or showing interest in returning to the Browns or appearing in court or even going back to school. Everyone agreed he needed help.

In December of 2016, Manziel reached a plea deal to dismiss the charges. As part of that plea deal, Manziel was required to enter rehab and take anger management classes.

He has since, apparently, completed those and, according to court files, had his charges dismissed. At a court hearing earlier in the year, Manziel assured a judge that his life was "trending upward."

"Everything has been going extremely smoothly and my life is trending upward," Manziel said at the time. "I need to get my life in order."

In August, Manziel reportedly worked out for a Canadian Football League team, but still had "too many red flags" to get a deal. Despite looking good and being primed for a return to football according to one former teammate, Manziel was ruled ineligible to play in the CFL by the commissioner.