"The Office" star Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute in the show, gave a shoutout to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after his impressive performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson tweeted that Allen was his second favorite quarterback -- high praise from the owner of Schrute Farms.

Allen helped lead the Bills to a 34-24 win, going 32 of 40 for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the process.

Wilson, who is a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, understandably couldn't commit to Allen as his first favorite QB, that honor belongs to a player with his last name.

Allen saw the tweet and had one question, of course related back to The Office.

He wrote, "Assistant favorite Qb, or assistant to your favorite Qb?"

Wilson may have played other roles since the sitcom, but will always be seen as Dwight Kurt Schrute III.

I think the team should refer to the backup quarterback as "assistant quarterback" or "assistant to the quarterback."

Now that Allen and Wilson have a friendship going, maybe the actor can give some advice for success to the emerging star with quotes from his most famous role.

Allen can go into every game thinking of the words of wisdom from the mustard-shirt, glasses wearing character: "I am ready to face any challenge that might be foolish enough to face me" and he'll be unstoppable. And if he ever decides to leave the Bills, he should go "wherever they value loyalty most."

This is not the first time The Office, and specifically Dwight, has received love from NFL players.

After the Cleveland Browns beat the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to a question about his improvement with one of the more famous Dwight quotes.

He said, "Whenever I'm about to do something, I think: 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, then I don't do that." Words to live by.