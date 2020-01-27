Kareem Hunt speeding stop: Dash cam video provides more details about what happened
Kareem Hunt is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason
Recently released dash cam footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, further details Browns running back Kareem Hunt being pull over by police and eventually being cited for speeding on Jan. 21 in Rocky River, Ohio.
Prior to this video being released, we knew about Hunt's traffic stop on Interstate 90 and that the officer detected an "odor of marijuana coming from inside the car." Police did inspect the vehicle as Hunt stepped out and found marijuana in three different locations of a backpack in the back seat of his car. Authorities did not hand him a citation for the marijuana and simply handed him one for speeding.
Now that we have video of the encounter, we do see Hunt's Chrysler zip past the police cruiser. He's then pulled over and the officer has him step out of the vehicle. The audio of their immediate exchange is not picked up, but Hunt did appear upset.
"Man, I've been through a lot off-the-field," Hunt said as the officer took him towards the police cruiser prior to searching his car. "I lost everything already."
Of course, Hunt is referencing his string of off-the-field issues that ultimately led to his release from the Chiefs. His physical altercation with a women outside of a hotel room in November of 2018 was immediately met with the running back landing on the Commissioner's Except List and his release from Kansas City.
During this traffic stop Hunt even references that, had those off-the-field incidents during his days as a Chief not occurred, he'd be playing for a Super Bowl. Kansas City is less than a week away from playing the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV down in Miami.
"Should be playing for a freaking Super Bowl, man," Hunt told the officer. "It hurts my soul. You don't even understand. I've been fighting a lot of [expletive] lately. It still hurts me to this day. I love Cleveland, I love the Browns, but you don't understand."
After looking at his vehicle, the officer came back to Hunt in the cruiser and the two had a conversation regarding the marijuana and who it belonged to. The officer ultimately elected to not charge Hunt with possession of the marijuana in question, but did seize it. Hunt also admitted that he would fail a drug test if he was tested. There was also an open bottle of vodka in that backpack, which the officer told Hunt he could have received another ticket for.
Hunt just finished up his first season as a member of the Cleveland Browns. After serving his eight-game suspension to start the year, the running back played in eight games during the regular season. He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns while serving as the backup to Nick Chubb. He was much more impactful in the receiving game as he hauled in 37 of his 44 targets for 285 yards and a score.
Hunt is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
