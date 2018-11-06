Kevin Byard mocks Cowboys, pulls off Terrell Owens-approved INT celebration on star at midfield
The Titans safety pulled off a Terrell Owens type celebration on the star in the middle of the Cowboys field
It was a weekend of throwback celebrations, with Saints receiver Michael Thomas pulling off an homage to Joe Horn by busting out a cell phone he stashed in the goalpost after scoring a touchdown on Sunday afternoon. Titans safety Kevin Byard was clearly inspired by the move, because he took a page out of history on Monday night in Dallas, doing his best Terrell Owens impersonation during the first half.
On a pass attempt from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper, who was in double coverage, Byard found himself the recipient of a questionable throw from the Cowboys quarterback, snuffing out a would-be Cowboys touchdown and keeping Dallas from benefiting off a Titans fumble.
Byard immediately sprinted to the middle of the field and pulled off an Owens-style celebration, standing on the star with his arms raised out like Owens did back in the early 2000's.
Here's a shot of the two celebrations, side by side:
Byard even threw a little jig in there to make sure everyone saw him hanging out at midfield.
Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, now a broadcaster with the ESPN crew on "Monday Night Football," was not pleased with the move. He spent the next few seconds remarking that it was a disrespectful move, in a similar fashion to how Troy Aikman complained about Thomas' little cell phone bit.
The reality is these were historical call backs and they were fun to see. No harm was intended, even if Thomas was flagged for his.
At the very least, you better believe that Owens appreciated seeing someone else dance all over the star.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saints looking at Dez, Brandon Marshall
New Orleans is continuing to stock up on veteran talent
-
Brady 'fully intends' to play in 2022
The Patriots quarterback says he wants to keep playing until the next time he matches up against...
-
Cowboys vs. Titans: Preview, prediction
Everything you need to know as Dallas hosts Tennessee
-
Titans vs Cowboys odds, top picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Titans vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times
-
Unemployed NFL QB rips Peterman
This former first-round quarterback is not happy that the Bills keep starting Nathan Peter...
-
Chris Johnson officially retires
CJ2K is officially hanging up the cleats after failing to get interest on the market