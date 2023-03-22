The NFL's new league year began last week, but quarterback-needy teams were not lining up to speak with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on their star signal-caller earlier this offseason, which allows him to negotiate with others teams. However, all is quiet on the Jackson front ... for now.

One has to imagine at least one NFL team approaches the 2019 MVP to talk, and that team could be the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN, the Colts have not ruled out having discussions with Jackson, but the franchise has not taken any steps toward doing so. ESPN's sources reportedly expressed skepticism about it happening.

The Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and appear poised to select a rookie signal-caller as opposed to riding the veteran QB carousel for the fourth straight year. Philip Rivers got Indy to the postseason in his one year with the Colts, but the acquisitions of Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan were failures. Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Indy must draft its new franchise signal-caller this offseason, and fans surely agree.

At the same time, instead of taking the quarterback that falls into your lap at No. 4 overall after a couple have already been selected ahead of your pick, why not pursue a sure thing? Jackson is a bona fide NFL star, and we know Colts owner Jim Irsay can be aggressive in his decision-making. New head coach Shane Steichen thrived in scheming for the Philadelphia Eagles' run game, and the Colts already have one of the best running backs in the league in Jonathan Taylor. Imagine adding Jackson to the mix.

It's true that Jackson's past two seasons have been cut short due to injury and that he's expected to come expensive, but someone has to show interest in Jackson this offseason, and that someone may be the Colts.