The Detroit Lions open the second season of the Dan Campbell era by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup. The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 season in 2021, and captured the hearts of several NFL fans after their appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks. The Eagles enter Week 1 with high expectations after adding several talented pieces to their roster including wide receiver A.J. Brown and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles lead the all-time series 17-16-2.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field. Philadelphia is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48.5.

Lions vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -5.5

Lions vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions have plenty of reasons to be optimistic in Year 2 of the Campbell era. Quarterback Jared Goff had a nice rapport with emerging star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021, which should carry over to this season. Third-year running back D'Andre Swift is explosive, and veterans T.J. Hockenson and DJ Chark are capable of making big plays as well. Detroit also has one of the premier offensive lines in the NFL.

Defensively, rookie Aidan Hutchinson looked to be as good as advertised during training camp and preseason action. Detroit is looking for a big jump from cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is entering a prove it year. If the third-year signal caller can guide the Eagles to a NFC East title and deep playoff run, he may cement himself as the team's long-term starter. If he struggles out of the gates, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew has proven that he can be successful at the NFL level.

Hurts will have plenty of high-level targets at his disposal on Sunday, including wide receivers Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, and running back Miles Sanders. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles have talent at every level and should be among the NFL's best defenses.

