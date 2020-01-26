NFC vs. AFC odds, line, spread: 2020 Pro Bowl picks, best NFL predictions from dialed-in expert on 14-7 run

The AFC and NFC will square off in the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando. Camping World Stadium plays host to the proceedings, with the AFC aiming for its fourth consecutive victory in the series. Eric Ebron, Anthony Sherman, Austin Hooper, and Jalen Ramsey all scored in last year's game, a 26-7 AFC victory. Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will not be in the mix while both teams prepare for the 2020 Super Bowl, but the rosters on both sides are still loaded with talent.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks peg the AFC as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2020 Pro Bowl odds, with the over-under for total points set at 51, up a half-point from the opener. Before you make any 2020 Pro Bowl picks or NFL predictions, see what elite NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White owns two recent huge cashes in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Over the past month, White has nailed 67 percent of his NFL picks against the spread at SportsLine, going 14-7. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has studied the rosters for the Pro Bowl 2020 and released another confident point-spread pick. You can go here to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines for the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl:

AFC vs. NFC spread: AFC -1.5

AFC vs. NFC over-under: 51

AFC vs. NFC money line: NFC -115, AFC -105

AFC: Led by coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson

NFC: Led by coach Pete Carroll, QB Russell Wilson

Why the NFC can cover

Wilson will be able to throw to several of the league's top receivers, with Green Bay's Davante Adams, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Detroit's Kenny Golladay in the spotlight. Golladay quietly ranked seventh in the league with 1,190 yards and scored 11 times, while Evans had 1,157 yards and eight TDs. Adams missed four games, but still put up 997 yards and five scores.

The NFC secondary will feature Bears teammates Will Fuller and Eddie Jackson, who combined for five interceptions this season. Falcons tight end Austin Hooper will participate in his second Pro Bowl, replacing George Kittle, who is headed to South Florida for the 2020 Super Bowl. Hooper had a career-high six touchdowns this season.

Why the AFC can cover

The AFC has plenty of talent, including two elite quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. That provides considerable depth for the conference, and Jackson and Watson should properly motivated after exiting the 2020 NFL Playoffs in frustrating fashion.

Elsewhere on the roster, the AFC's defense is complete with high-level players at every level. Cameron Heyward and Joey Bosa anchor the defensive line, with Von Miller and TJ Watt on the roster to create disruption on the edge. The Pro Bowl isn't always known for its intensity, but the AFC also has skill talent on the back end, with Stephon Gilmore and Tre'Davious White to match up against the NFC's wide receivers and safeties like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jamal Adams available to make plays. Adams is the reigning defensive MVP in the Pro Bowl and, in short, playmaking won't be an issue.

How to make 2020 Pro Bowl picks

White is leaning under on the total, but he also says a crucial personnel mismatch makes one side of the spread a must-back. "The fact that defenders should lay off a bit" will help one player shine, carrying his team to a cover, White told SportsLine. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins AFC vs. NFC in the NFL Pro Bowl 2020? And what crucial personnel mismatch makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pro Bowl spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who has crushed the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition.