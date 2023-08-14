With a little more than 100 days before the 2023 NFL regular season begins, the league's owners passed a bylaw that will have a significant impact on the upcoming season. The bylaw will permit each team to field an emergency quarterback on game days that will not count against the team's 46-man active roster.

This was a significant move by the NFL's owners. By passing this bylaw, the owners significantly reduced the chances of a repeat of last year's NFC Championship game, when injuries at quarterback forced the 49ers to put Christian McCaffrey under center for a chunk of the team's 31-7 loss to the Eagles.

The new bylaw will impact several NFL teams and players in 2023, though we obviously don't yet know which ones. A little more than a week into the preseason, here's a look at each team's backup/third quarterback situation, and what the battle for those spots (if there is one) looks like.

NFC East

Cowboys: Dallas figures to enter the season the same way it did last year: with Dak Prescott as the starter and Cooper Rush as his backup. If the Cowboys elect to carry a third quarterback, they do have Will Grier on the team. Last season, he did not make the 53-man roster and was sent to the practice squad.

Giants: New York once again has Tyrod Taylor as Daniel Jones' backup. The only other quarterback on the roster at the moment is undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito, who spent parts of five seasons as the quarterback for Syracuse and Illinois, completing 63.1% of his passes for 6,516 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Eagles: Philadelphia signed Marcus Mariota to back up Jalen Hurts, which makes sense given the two players' style of play. The Eagles also claimed Ian Book off waivers from the Saints, and drafted former Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee in the sixth round. If the Eagles carry a third QB, it will likely be Book or McKee.

Commanders: Washington has Sam Howell in line to start, with Jacoby Brissett as his backup. Brissett has proven himself a capable fill-in starter over the years, and if Howell doesn't live up to expectations, he can probably steer the ship pretty well. Jake Fromm is also on the roster and could serve as the third QB if he makes the 53-man roster.

NFC North

Bears: Chicago looks like it could have a bit of a battle behind Justin Fields, with the Bears having signed former Panthers backup/starter P.J. Walker to compete with last season's backup, Nathan Peterman. The Bears also signed undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent, who tore it up at Division II Shepherd University and in 2022 broke the record for career touchdown passes across all NCAA divisions. All three played behind Fields in the preseason opener.

Lions: Detroit drafted Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to serve as Jared Goff's backup and/or the team's quarterback of the future, but Hooker is coming off a torn ACL suffered last season and remains on the Non-Football Injury list. The Lions also recently signed Teddy Bridgewater, perhaps indicating that Hooker won't be ready for this season. Detroit additionally has Nate Sudfeld and undrafted free agent Adrian Martinez on the roster at the moment, so there could be a battle behind Bridgewater for the third QB spot.

Packers: Teams with young starters will undoubtedly benefit by having an emergency quarterback at their disposal. In the Packers' case, they have two young quarterbacks in succession in starter Jordan Love and rookie backup Sean Clifford. The emergency quarterback gives Green Bay a possible third option in Alex McGough, who has largely bounced around practice squads and the waiver wire since being drafted in the seventh round by the Seahawks back in 2018.

Vikings: The Vikings shook up their quarterback room behind Kirk Cousins this offseason. They moved on from Kellen Mond and signed Nick Mullens, who had a degree of success playing in a similar offensive system to the one run by Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan. Minnesota also drafted BYU's Jaren Hall in the fifth round. Mullens started the first preseason game, so he might have a leg up in the race to be the primary backup.

NFC South

Falcons: Desmond Ridder is now the entrenched starter after supplanting Marcus Mariota last season. The Falcons signed former Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to be his backup, while also retaining Logan Woodside, who has experience in Arthur Smith's system from their time together with the Titans.

Panthers: Carolina made pretty dramatic changes to its quarterback room this offseason. The Panthers traded up from No. 9 to the No. 1 overall pick, where they selected Bryce Young. They chose to sign Andy Dalton in free agency to be Young's backup and mentor. If they carry a third QB, the battle figures to take place between 2022 third-round pick (under a different regime) Matt Corral and street free agent Jake Luton.

Saints: The Saints' quarterback depth chart is pretty clear: Derek Carr will start and be backed up by Jameis Winston. Fourth-round pick Jake Haener probably has a pretty good shot of making the 53-man roster given the draft capital invested in him, but if he doesn't, then the Saints will likely try to sneak him onto the practice squad.

Buccaneers: The NFL's least-interesting quarterback competition rages on as Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask compete for the starting job. Mayfield got the call in the preseason opener, but the Bucs have already announced that Trask will start the second game of the exhibition season. Former Rams backup John Wolford is on hand as the third QB.

NFC West

Cardinals: With Kyler Murray still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered late last season, it looks like Colt McCoy will enter the season as the starter. Arizona invested a fifth-round pick in former Houston passer Clayton Tune, who has apparently impressed during camp, but the Cards also signed David Blough and Jeff Driskel to come into camp. (Only Tune and Blough played behind McCoy in the first preseason game.)

Rams: How bad was the Rams' 2022 season? Baker Mayfield's thrilling win on "Thursday Night Football," days after he was signed by the team, was the highlight during Los Angeles' failed title defense. An emergency quarterback may benefit the Rams in the event that Matthew Stafford misses more time in 2023 after a neck injury prematurely ended his 2022 season after just nine games. Stafford is apparently healthy, but we won't see him during the preseason because the Rams don't really play their starters. Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett looks like the backup here, with Brett Rypien likely having the leg up on undrafted free agent Dresser Winn for the third spot on the depth chart.

Seahawks: We have much more clarity on Seattle's quarterback situation than we did at this time last year. Geno Smith will start, and Drew Lock will back him up. The Seahawks also have undrafted free agent Holton Ahlers in camp, but the top two spots seem solidified here.

49ers: The NFL's new bylaw can basically be called "The 49er Rule" given it was implemented less than five months after the 49ers ran out of quarterbacks against the Eagles. And with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance still coming back from injuries, the new bylaw will give San Francisco another option beyond Sam Darnold in the event neither quarterback is ready for Week 1. (It sounds like both players should be ready, and Purdy will start while Lance and Darnold battle it out for the second and third spots on the depth chart.)

AFC East

Bills: Buffalo may be more inclined to carry a third quarterback this season given the team's experience with Josh Allen's elbow injury last year, but with only Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley behind him on the depth chart, it may not matter all that much.

Dolphins: Like Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa missed significant time last season due to injury. The Dolphins' starting quarterback missed four games while dealing with multiple head injuries. While Miami surely hopes that his injury issues are behind him, having an emergency quarterback certainly doesn't hurt. With Bridgewater no longer in town, it's now Mike White behind Tua, with Skylar Thompson again likely to serve as the third quarterback.

Patriots: Behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, the Patriots have former Ravens backup Trace McSorley and undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham. Both players have similar skill sets as runners, and are not all that similar to either Jones or Zappe. That could be a sign that the Pats plan to carry at least one of them as the third QB, with a pared-down offense that features the quarterback run game if the two players ahead of them on the depth chart get hurt.

Jets: There is (for now) much less drama in the Jets' quarterback room than there was last year. Aaron Rodgers is the starter. Zach Wilson is the backup and hopefully will learn from Rodgers. Tim Boyle is around as insurance and a guy who knows both Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense.

AFC North

Ravens: Baltimore has had to finish its last two regular seasons with Tyler Huntley under center in relief with Lamar Jackson injured. The Ravens needed third-string quarterback Anthony Brown to finish off their Week 14 win over Pittsburgh last season when Huntley left the game with an injury. The emergency quarterback gives Baltimore added flexibility moving forward should Jackson miss more time with injuries. The Ravens even have the ubiquitous Josh Johnson on the roster, which makes them pretty much the poster child for this new rule.

Bengals: The Bengals have already had to make an addition to their quarterback room this offseason due to Joe Burrow's calf injury. It sounds like Burrow will be ready in plenty of time for the season, and it will be some combination of Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning, and recent signing Reid Sinnett behind him.

Browns: The Browns don't have to get as creative with their quarterback position as they did last year, when Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the season as a result of his being accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct. Still, the Browns have given themselves a plethora of options here, with former Steelers backup Josh Dobbs, former Vikings backup Kellen Mond, and fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA. All of them played in the preseason opener, with DTR faring the best against opposing backups.

Steelers: Pittsburgh has often carried three quarterbacks, and it seems likely that Mason Rudolph will again be on the roster behind starter Kenny Pickett and backup Mitchell Trubisky. Undrafted free agent Tanner Morgan out of Minnesota is also on the roster.

AFC South

Texans: No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud started the preseason opener and looks all but assured to start the regular season. Deposed starter Davis Mills is the backup, while Case Keenum is now around to provide depth and perhaps be the emergency passer. Waiver claim E.J. Perry is also on the roster at the moment, likely as a camp body.

Colts: Indianapolis sat put in the draft and landed former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. New head coach Shane Steichen brought Gardner Minshew over from Philadelphia with him, and while there have been some questions about who will start under center, it seems pretty likely that it'll be Richardson, with Minshew behind him. Former 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger is still on board as well.

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence returns, as does backup C.J. Beathard. The Jags signed undrafted free agent Nathan Rourke out of Ohio University, and perhaps he can push Beathard for the No. 2 job or earn himself a roster spot as the emergency QB.

Titans: Tennessee seems like one of the most likely teams to carry three QBs. Ryan Tannehill is still going to start, but the Titans have drafted Malik Willis in the third round and Will Levis in the second in successive years. The battle for the No. 2 job could extend through camp, but both seem pretty likely to land roster spots. Levis probably has a leg up as the more recent and higher-drafted player, but Willis has an intriguing skill set.

AFC West

Broncos: The plan is for Sean Payton to rehabilitate Russell Wilson's career. If that doesn't happen, the options behind him are not pretty. Former Patriots and Raiders backup Jarrett Stidham is the No. 2, while Ben DiNucci is the No. 3 quarterback.

Chiefs: Kansas City has largely rolled with just one veteran backup behind Patrick Mahomes, and this year it looks like it'll be Blaine Gabbert taking over that role from Chad Henne. Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun are also on the roster, but we pretty much know how this will shake out.

Chargers: Justin Herbert is back, as is backup Easton Stick. The Chargers also drafted TCU's Max Duggan in the seventh round, and he figures to compete with Stick and/or for a spot on the roster or practice squad.

Raiders: Las Vegas signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr, and former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer to replace departed backup Stidham. The Raiders also drafted Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round, and there's a chance he surpasses Hoyer and/or is active as a third QB. Given Garoppolo's injury issues, it would be smart for the Raiders to carry a third.