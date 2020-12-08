Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season wraps up when the Baltimore Ravens host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Baltimore is expected to welcome back superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson after a week off due to COVID-19, while Dallas continues to scuffle for NFC East contention behind backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Who should you target with your NFL DFS picks, and how can you construct a winning NFL DFS strategy?

Which NFL DFS stacks can differentiate your lineups, and which players will fall well short of their Cowboys vs. Ravens DFS projections? Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Ravens, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 12, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Jefferson caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 22 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Tuesday's Cowboys vs. Ravens game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Tuesday is Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. The six-year veteran is enjoying a strong season, catching 71 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper is on target to breeze past his single-season high of 83 receptions (2016 with the Raiders) and his single-season receiving yards mark (1,189 yards, last season in Dallas).

Cooper caught six of eight targets for 112 yards and a touchdown last week in a 41-16 loss to Washington. That was good for over 23 points on DraftKings, the third time Cooper eclipsed that threshold in 2020.

Cooper and the Cowboys face a Ravens pass defense that gave up 266 passing yards to the Steelers last week. Lock him in as one of the top Tuesday NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The defending NFL MVP was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and is expected to start on Tuesday. Jackson has passed for 1,948 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and has rushed for 575 yards on 103 carries and three more TDs.

Jackson is primed to perform well against a Cowboys defense that ranks dead last in scoring (allowing 32.6 points per game) and 23rd in total defense (allowing 382 yards per game).

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Ravens

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Tuesday's Cowboys vs. Ravens game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.