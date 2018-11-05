NFL DFS for Monday Night Football, Week 9: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have major storylines to navigate as they set lineups for Monday Night Football between the Cowboys and Titans. Neither team averages more than 20 points per game, while both defenses give up fewer than 19. In what could be a low-scoring matchup with an over-under of 40.5, exploiting matchups will be the key to cashing in NFL DFS tournaments like the $555K Monday Night Special on FanDuel and the $1M Monday Night Showdown on DraftKings. With so much to consider, be sure to check out the top Monday Night Football NFL DFS picks and lineups from DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

A powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account, can help find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. And on Sunday, his tournament lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday night's single-game slate of Cowboys vs. Titans, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is a strong play.

Rushing defense is the one key stat Tennessee's defense is below average in, coming into Monday Night Football ranked 19th in the league (112.3 yards per game). And Elliott has been a huge part of the Cowboys' offense, especially in recent weeks. He's averaged over 23 touches in his last five games, three of which were 100-yard days.

The addition of receiver Amari Cooper should deter defenses from stacking the box on Elliott, so expect him to have even more running room against the Titans. Lock him in and look for a big return.

Titans running back Dion Lewis is also a strong DFS option.

With Derrick Henry struggling to the point that the Titans were reportedly willing to trade him, Lewis has become the back to focus on for DFS. He piled up 155 total yards of scrimmage on 19 touches in his last game against the Chargers.

The Cowboys boast a top-10 rushing defense, but that will only increase the need for the Titans to get creative with their backs. Look for Lewis, one of the best receiving backs in the league, to be utilized on screens and other routes out of the backfield as Tennessee looks for ways to jump-start its offense coming off a bye week.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Monday night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Cowboys vs. Titans from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.