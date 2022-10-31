The Week 8 NFL schedule wraps up with Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns hosting Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bengals have won two straight but will be without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who could be out four to six weeks with a hip injury. The Browns are looking to snap a four-game losing streak and running back Nick Chubb is in a tight race for the NFL rushing title. With Chase out, should Burrow still rank highly in your MNF NFL DFS strategy? Would it make sense to build your NFL DFS lineups and MNF NFL DFS stacks around a star running back, wide receiver, tight end, or D/ST? Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, and Tyler Boyd all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3), Amari Cooper (7-101-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), and Diggs again on SNF Week 8 (6-106-1) in primetime showdown matchups. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

One of Kaylor's favorite NFL DFS Showdown plays in the Browns vs. Bengals Monday Night Football matchup is Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. The former Georgia Bulldog is in the midst of another stellar season and will regain the lead in the race for the NFL rushing yards title with 40 yards on Monday Night Football. The Bengals have struggled against the run in 2022, and it's no secret that the Cleveland offense runs through Chubb. Kaylor is expecting elite DFS numbers from Chubb on MNF.

"Nick Chubb is having another fantastic year for the Browns, and I am expecting Cleveland to continue leaning heavily on the former Georgia Bulldog on Monday. The Bengals are allowing 119 rushing yards per game, and Chubb is arguably the most complete running back in the NFL today. I'm expecting Chubb to end up with well over 20 touches and 100 all-purpose yards with at least one trip to the end zone on MNF," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

