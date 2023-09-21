The NFL Week 3 schedule opens with a battle between 2022 NFC playoff teams when the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Saquon Barkley (ankle) has been ruled out, but the TNF NFL DFS player pool still features several high-end fantasy football options. The highest-priced player on the slate is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL in rushing. Despite his price tag, McCaffrey could be one of the most popular TNF NFL DFS picks and will be among the core plays in many NFL DFS lineups. Should the two time All-Pro be a part of your Thursday night NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks?

Before making any NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. 49ers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the Week 2 Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup Kaylor was all over Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), and T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football Week 3 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. 49ers on TNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The two-time All-Pro is one of the most dynamic running backs the NFL has seen over the last decade and plays behind what may be the league's premier offensive line. For his career, McCaffrey has averaged a whopping 4.7 yards per carry, and enters Week 3 as the NFL's rushing leader. Kaylor expects the 49ers to continue to lean heavily on McCaffrey on Thursday Night Football.

"Christian McCaffrey is off to a blazing start to the 2023 season and seems to be fully comfortable in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He leads the league in rushing yards by a fairly wide margin, and appears to have a floor of 20 touches per game going forward. The Giants have had issues in the early going stopping the run, allowing 136.5 rushing yards per game. All of this adds up to another massive game for the two-time All-Pro on Thursday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering New York tight end Darren Waller. Without Saquon Barkley on the field, the Giants are going to have to look elsewhere to make up for his production, and Waller has been the most targeted pass-catcher in New York's offensive attack thus far. In Week 2, the former Pro Bowler caught six passes for 76 yards on eight targets in the Giants' come from behind win over the Cardinals.

Waller has been one of the NFL's most productive tight ends since reviving his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He battled injuries in his final two seasons with the Raiders, but is once again healthy and capable of putting up monster numbers from the tight end position. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Giants on TNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.