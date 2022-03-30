Patrick Peterson is heading back to the Twin Cities. The veteran cornerback announced that he is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings on the latest episode of "All Things Covered", his CBS Sports podcast that he co-hosts with former Steelers cornerback and NFL analyst Bryant McFadden.

Peterson spent the 2021 season with the Vikings, signing a one-year pact with the organization last offseason after a decade-long tenure with the Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old started in all 13 of his games played for Minnesota during the regular season and allowed opposing receivers to catch just 57.8% of their targets and had quarterbacks post a passer rating of 89 throughout the year, according to Pro Football Focus. Peterson also had three pass breakups and one interception.

His production helped the Vikings secondary land just outside the top 10 in the league as the unit was 13th-best against the pass in 2021, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA metric.

The 2022 season will be Peterson's 12th year in the NFL. He originally entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick of the Cardinals in 2011 out of LSU. Upon arrival, he quickly established himself as one of the better defensive backs in the league, earning All-Pro honors during his rookie season. In all, Peterson has been named an All-Pro three times throughout his career and has eight Pro Bowl nods. He is also on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.