NFL Playoff Picture, bracket: 2019 Super Bowl picks, best predictions, AFC and NFC teams by model on 7-1 run

The top four scoring offenses in the NFL are in action on Sunday with a trip to the 2019 Super Bowl on the line. Two teams will see their dreams become a reality, while two more will see their season come to an abrupt ending. To kick off the Sunday NFL schedule, the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of a thrilling Week 9 matchup. New Orleans squeaked out a 45-35 victory in the first meeting and enters the 2019 NFC Championship Game as a three-point favorite. Elsewhere, Tom Brady finds himself in an unfamiliar position in the NFL playoffs. Brady had been favored in 67 straight starts, but enters the 2019 AFC Championship Game as a three-point underdog to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, entering the championship round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-1 on all against the spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has run every scenario in the NFL playoff bracket 10,000 times and generated unbiased picks for the rest of the NFL playoff schedule.

We can tell you that the model isn't high on the Patriots, the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Patriots cruised to victory against the Chargers in the divisional round, but their path is extremely difficult going forward in the NFL playoff bracket, as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs. Mahomes and company averaged over 35 points per game during the regular season, which ranked first in the league.

Kansas City's defense has also been playing lights-out at home this season. In fact, the Chiefs allowed just 17.4 points per game at Arrowhead Stadium, the third-best home mark in the NFL. Their disruptive defense was on full display last week against the Colts, holding Andrew Luck and company to just 263 total yards of offense and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, New England went just 3-5 on the road this season, the first time since 2009 that the Patriots had a losing road record. The Patriots' offense played a major role in their struggles away from Foxborough, averaging just 22 points per game on the road compared to 33 at Gillette Stadium.

SportsLine's model gives New England just a 19.8 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl, less than its 7-2 Super Bowl odds imply (22.2 percent). They're a team to steer clear of in your 2019 Super Bowl picks this week.

Remaining playoff schedule:



Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3:05 p.m. ET

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, February 3

Super Bowl LIII

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)