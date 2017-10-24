NFL upholds Marshawn Lynch suspension, Raiders RB to miss Week 8 against Bills

The Oakland Raiders will be missing their starting running back for their Week 8 matchup in Buffalo and the Marshawn Lynch revenge-ish game will not take place against the Bills, as Lynch's one-game suspension was upheld the NFL announced Tuesday.

During Week 7's "Thursday Night Football" game, Lynch sprinted on the field during a confrontation between several players and made contact with an official.

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected: pic.twitter.com/m32GBRNr80 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 20, 2017

Naturally he was ejected from the game. Even more naturally, because he's Marshawn Lynch, he didn't stay in the locker room, instead joining Raiders fans in the stands while wearing a disguise of sorts and then later joining everyone on the BART ride home.

Marshawn is up in the stands. Living legend.



"I'm really, really from Oakland doe" pic.twitter.com/2xhV3oDjPt — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) October 20, 2017

IM ON THE BART WITH MARSHAWN LYNCH pic.twitter.com/e0Bu7wQhCk — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

It's hard to imagine a more exciting moment for Raiders fans and Oakland residents than beating the Chiefs in prime time to save Oakland's season and then running into Beast Mode on a public transportation vessel.

Unfortunately Lynch's popularity in Oakland is irrelevant with respect to his actions -- sprinting on the field and making heavy contact with an official is simply something the NFL is not going to tolerate.

Lynch's behavior on the field earned him a one-game suspension and he decided to appeal. Unsurprisingly, he lost his appeal, even though Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who was involved in the scuffle and is a good friend of Lynch's, decided to speak at the appeal on Lynch's behalf.

Now the Raiders have to worry about keeping their winning ways going in a tough spot, traveling to Buffalo and playing a 1 p.m. ET game against a Bills team that has been playing extremely well. Buffalo, by the way, is the team that drafted Lynch in the first round way back in first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Revenge will not be on the menu.