No week in the NFL is devoid of injuries. Just ask the Ravens, who have dealt with a flurry of injuries with the start of the 2021 regular season on the horizon. On Thursday alone, Baltimore saw running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffer season-ending injuries. The Ravens have also been dealing with the losses of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill, among others.

While Baltimore has unquestionably been hit hardest, many NFL teams have at least one notable injury situation entering the Week 1. Chargers running back (and Fantasy Football standout) Austin Ekeler is dealing with a hamstring injury, Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders is working through a foot injury, and Washington placed receiver Curtis Samuel on Injured Reserve on Friday due to a lingering groin injury. On a positive note, Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Lions running back D'Andre Swift are expected to be full go when their respective teams take the field this weekend.

Those are just a few of the notable injuries to keep an eye on as the NFL's first Sunday of action inches closer. Below is each team's final Week 1 injury report along with some analysis about how these reports could impact that particular matchup.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Steelers at Bills (-6.5)

Steelers: TBA

Bills: DT Star Lotulelei (calf) OUT; WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Head coach Sean McDermott noted on WGR 550 that Star Lotulelei would be held out of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, while also saying that Emmanuel Sanders is questionable with a foot injury. Sanders was a limited participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practice sessions, so he could truly be a game-time decision.

Jets at Panthers (-4)

Jets: TBA

TBA Panthers: WR Shi Smith (shoulder) OUT

Smith's absence could lead to more snaps for rookie Terrace Marshall Jr., who had an impressive training camp. Sunday also marks the return of running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed 13 games last year while battling various injuries.

Jaguars at Texans (+3)

Jaguars: TBA

Texans: TBA

Cardinals at Titans (-3)

Cardinals: TBA

Titans: TBA

Chargers at Washington (-1)

Chargers: TBA

Washington: TBA

Eagles at Falcons (-3.5)

Eagles: TBA

Falcons: TBA

Seahawks at Colts (+3)

Seahawks: TBA

Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Kemoko Turay (groin) OUT

Julie'n Davenport is slated to start Sunday and protect Carson Wentz's blindside following the retirement of left tackle Anthony Castonzo and with Eric Fisher still dealing with the injury he sustained with the Chiefs in last season's playoffs. Davenport started 28 games during his first four NFL seasons, but had just one start during the 2020 season. BoPete Keyes is expected to start in place of Rhodes. A 2020 seventh-round pick, Keyes made eight tackles in his first (and only) NFL start, the Colts' Week 17 win over the Chargers last season.

Vikings at Bengals (+3)

Vikings: LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin) OUT

Bengals: TBA

With Barr out, Blake Lynch is slated to get the start for the Vikings. An undrafted rookie last season, Lynch made one start in four games in 2020. He had 10 tackles (including seven solo stops) in his first career start, a Week 16 loss to the Saints last season.

49ers at Lions (+7.5)

49ers: TBA

TBA Lions: TBA

Browns at Chiefs (-5.5)

Browns: TBA

TBA Chiefs: TBA

Dolphins at Patriots (-3)

Dolphins: TBA

TBA Patriots: TBA

Broncos at Giants (+3)

Broncos: TBA

TBA Giants: TBA

Packers at Saints (+3.5)

Packers: TBA

TBA Saints: TBA

Bears at Rams (-7.5): "Sunday Night Football"

Bears: TBA

TBA Rams: TBA

Ravens at Raiders (+4): "Monday Night Football"

Ravens : TBA

: TBA Raiders: TBA

