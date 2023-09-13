It didn't take long for the NFL's first big injury of the 2023 season to occur. On his fourth snap as a Jet, Aaron Rodgers' season ended after the four-time league MVP suffered a torn Achilles.

Rodgers wasn't the only notable player who suffered a significant injury in Week 1. J.K. Dobbins was lost for the year after the Ravens running back suffered a knee injury. Along with getting blown out by the 49ers, the Steelers lost defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) and receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) for several weeks, at least. The Chargers offense took a hit with Austin Ekeler dealing with ankle injury following his big performance in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Below is a run down of each team's injury situation as the NFL delves into its second week of action.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Vikings at Eagles (-6): Thursday night

Vikings: C Garrett Bradbury (back) OUT; OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle), LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Eagles: S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenneth Gainwell ribs) OUT; DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

Both Darrisaw and Davenport were limited throughout this week's practices. Darrisaw briefly left Minnesota's season opener against Tampa Bay before halftime but returned to the field in the second half. Davenport is still hoping to make his Vikings debut after his ankle injury kept him sidelined for last week's game.

Josh Jobe and Sydney Brown will fill in with Bradburry and Blankenship out, respectively. With Gainwell out, the Eagles will split carries between fellow backs Rashaad Penny, D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott. Scott and Swift had one carry apiece last Sunday in New England, while Penny did not touch the ball in his Eagles debut.

While listed as questionable, Cox was able to practice in a limited capacity the past two days after not practicing on Monday.

Seahawks at Lions (-5.5)

Seattle starting right tackle Abe Lucas (knee) will miss at least the next four games after he was placed on injured reserve. Fellow starting tackle Charles Cross is dealing with a toe injury that was sustained during the team's Week 1 loss to the Rams.

The Lions did not practice Wednesday but estimated that tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (illness) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) wouldn't have participated. Decker, who played in each of Detroit's 70 snaps in Week 1, was seen in a walking boot following the Lions' win over the Chiefs.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars

Chiefs fans received good news Wednesday with tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones returning to practice. Kelce was limited after missing last week's loss to the Lions. Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs earlier this week, is expected to play against the Jaguars after watching last Thursday night's game from the stands amid a brief holdout.

For the Jaguars, defensive backs Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and Gregory Junior (hamstring) and offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Luke Fortner (ankle) didn't practice. Scherff and Fortner are considered day to day. Johnson is still "a ways away," according to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Colts (-1) at Texans

The Colts' offensive line is banged up, as starting guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle) both didn't practice Wednesday. Tight end Drew Ogletree also sat out due to a concussion. In positive news, running back Zack Moss (forearm) returned to practice in full capacity.

The Texans had 11 players either miss practice or practice in a limited capacity. Safety Jimmie Ward (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were among the Texans that didn't practice. Wideout John Metchie III (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) were among Houston's limited practice participants.

Chargers (-3) at Titans

The Chargers were without two of their starting players Wednesday with running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) and pass rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) dealing with injuries. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Bosa had some soreness in his hamstring following Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

With Ekeler dealing with an injury, the Chargers signed Jaret Patterson, a three-year veteran who spent his first two seasons with the Commanders.

For the Titans, wideout DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (concussion) did not practice. Hopkins led the Titans with seven catches for 65 yards in last week's one-point loss to the Saints.

Raiders at Bills (-9.5)

Wideouts Davante Adams (foot), DeAndre Carter (knee) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was limited. Despite missing practice, Adams and Garoppolo's statues for Sunday do not appear to be in jeopardy.

The Bills had a clean injury report.

Ravens at Bengals (-3.5)

Tight end Mark Andrews (quad) was limited, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pec) did not practice. Williams will be "out for a while," head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week. Stanley and Linderbaum are being considered day-to-day.

Defensive end Cameron Sample (ankle) was the only Bengals player who did not practice Wednesday.

Packers (-1.5) at Falcons

Analysis to come.

49ers (-8) at Rams

Analysis to come.

Giants (-5.5) at Cardinals

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) did not practice for the Giants. Waller appears to be limiting his practice reps as he continues to deal with his hamstring injury. Thomas, however, might miss more time after sustaining his injury during Monday night's loss to the Cowboys.

Kicker Graham Gano (right ankle), offensive tackle Matt Peart (elbow) and wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were among the Giants' players who were limited Wednesday.

Jets at Cowboys (-9)

Analysis to come.

Commanders at Broncos (-3.5)

Analysis to come.

Dolphins (-2.5) at Patriots

Analysis to come.

Saints (-3) at Panthers: Monday night

The Panthers will be without starting left guard Brady Christensen (biceps) for the rest of the season. Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie who played in 70 games for North Dakota State, is slated to replace Christensen in the starting lineup.

Browns (-2.5) at Steelers: Monday night

Analysis to come.