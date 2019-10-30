NFL Week 9 injuries: Patrick Mahomes, Adam Thielen, Christian McCaffrey among those limited Wednesday

Several teams are dealing with pressing issues with regard to player injuries as the 2019 regular season reaches the midway point.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Steelers running back James Conner and Ravens receiver Marquise Brown are among the notable injury notes that are included in Wednesday's injury rundown of every NFL team.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need ahead of Week 9 as teams begin to file their injury reports.

All that and more below.

49ers (-10) at Cardinals

Staley was limited throughout the week, but the doubtful tag means the 49ers will likely have to play another game without both their starting tackles. Breida, Mostert and Toilolo were able to get limited practices in to close out the week after missing practice on Tuesday. Pass rusher Dee Ford is set to play after being upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that running back Kenyan Drake -- who Arizona acquired via a trade with the Dolphins earlier this week -- will play in "some capacity" on Thursday but expects a running back by committee approach. That could include Johnson, who was upgraded to a limited practice on Wednesday.

Wednesday practice report notes

Texans (-1.5) vs Jaguars in London

The Texans open the week with questions at receiver, as Will Fuller (shoulder) remains sidelined while DeAndre Hopkins (thumb) was limited, however Kenny Stills (hamstring) was able to practice in full. Cornerback Lonnie Johnson (concussion) and offensive lineman Greg Mancz (concussion) were two other DNPs on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Tytus Howard (knee) and Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) were among the player to start the week as limited participants, and OL issues could be an even bigger problem in a matchup with a strong Jacksonville D-line. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant on Wednesday after getting kicked in the head and injuring his eye on his game-winning touchdown pass in Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Jaguars were missing several key defenders to open the week, including Calais Campbell, who sat with a back issue. Receivers Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder) and D.J. Chark (quad) were able to get a limited practice in after getting banged up in last week's win over the Bengals.

Redskins at Bills (-9.5)

The Redskins were missing two running backs to start the week, with Adrian Peterson (ankle) and Chris Thompson (toe) sidelined. Peterson was able to play through his injury last week while gaining 103 yards on 16 touches. Case Keenum and Vernon Davis were limited participants as they recover from concussions, and corner Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) was among other Washington players limited. His secondary mate Josh Norman (thigh, hand) was able to practice in full. The Bills aren't dealing with many bad injuries, as linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee) was the only player to miss practice completely for a reason other than rest. Tackle Cody Ford (elbow) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) were among those limited.

Titans at Panthers (-3.5)

Eight Panthers players were held out on Wednesday due to injury, including receivers Curtis Samuel (shoulder) and Jarius Wright (ankle). If they don't recover in time for the game, that could put more of the workload on Christian McCaffrey, who was limited with a knee injury to start the week. On the defensive side, defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (knee) and Vernon Butler (hip) joined linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) and safety Eric Reid (shoulder) on the sidelines. The Titans were missing key players on both sides of the ball to start the week, with tight end Delaine Walker (ankle) and center Ben Jones (concussion) joining star defender Jurrell Casey (shoulder) as DNPs. Five were limited, including corners Malcolm Butler (hamstring) and Adoree' Jackson (foot).

Bears at Eagles (-5)

The only Bear on Wednesday's injury report was rookie linebacker Isaiah Irving, who did not practice as he deals with a quad injury. Philadelphia linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday, but the team does appear to finally be getting healthier, as receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) and running back Darren Sproles (quad) managed a limited session to start the week. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck) and defensive end Josh Sweat (ankle) were full participants.

Vikings at Chiefs

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was a limited participant on Wednesday, while defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen were full participants as they continue to deal with knee injuries. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said that there is a "good chance" that Thielen is on the field for Sunday's game. For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes (knee) was able to participate in a limited fashion to start the week, which is a positive sign for his status in this matchup. Defensive star Chris Jones (groin) and corner Kendall Fuller (thumb) were also limited, but defensive ends Frank Clark (neck) and Alex Okafor (ankle) were absent, as were offensive linemen Eric Fisher (groin) and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle). Guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) has been another injury concern over the last few weeks, but he was able to practice in full.

Jets (-3) at Dolphins

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a thumb issue but did practice in full, so his status for Sunday isn't in doubt at this time. Eight Jets players missed practice altogether however, including offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow). Linebacker C.J. Mosley will be sidelined multiple weeks with a groin injury. Six more Jets players were limited due to injury, including tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), who has yet to make his season debut. Safety Reshad Jones (chest) continues to sit out for the Dolphins, while receiver Albert Wilson (ankle, hip) was among seven Miami players limited to start the week.

Colts (-1.5) at Steelers

Five Colts defenders missed practice to start the week, including Jabaal Sheard (foot) and Denico Autry (neck) on the defensive line as well as Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Kenny Moore (knee) at corner. On offense, receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and guard Quenton Nelson (hip) were limited, and not having either would be devastating against a Pittsburgh defense that has been one of the NFL's better units since acquiring safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami. Steelers running backs James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) were held out of Wednesday's practice. Conner, who was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after rushing for a season-high 145 yards in a win over the Miami Dolphins, said on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday that he is "day-to-day" heading into Sunday's game against the Colts. Jaylen Samuels, who practice in full after missing the last two games with a knee injury, would see a lot of work if Conner and Snell can't go. Offensive linemen Ramon Foster (concussion) and Maurkice Pouncey (calf) were also absent to start the week.

Lions at Raiders (-2)

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and safety Tracy Walker (knee) were the only two Lions to miss practice completely due to injury, while defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and cornerbacks Darius Slay (hamstring) and Amani Oruwariye (knee) were limited as Detroit continues to deal with a banged-up defense. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was a full participant as he deals with a hip injury. Center Rodney Hudson (ankle) was one of four Raiders out with injuries on Wednesday, while running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder), linebacker Tahir Whitehead (wrist/shoulder) and receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) were able to get in limited sessions. Guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and tackle Trent Brown (calf) were full participants, good news for an offense that should be mostly healthy on Sunday.

Buccaneers at Seahawks (-6)

Analysis to come.

Browns (-3.5) at Broncos

Browns receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) and Jarvis Landry (shoulder) were limited participants on Wednesday as the team manages their practice time ahead of a trip to Denver. Safety Damarious Randall (hamstring) was one of two players to miss practice completely on Wednesday.

Packers (-3.5) at Chargers

The Chargers continue to deal with injuries issues on the interior of the defensive line, with defensive tackles Cortez Broughton (illness), Justin Jones (shoulder) and Brandon Mebane (knee) all missing practice to start the week. Receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Geremy Davis (hamstring), tackle Russell Okung (calf), and safety Roderic Teamer (groin) were limited, and having Allen and Okung on the field is key for a Chargers offense looking to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Patriots (-3) at Ravens

Safety Earl Thomas was the only member of the Ravens who did not take part in Wednesday's practice as he deals with a knee issue. Receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday after missing multiple games with injuries. Despite their absences, the Ravens have won their last three games heading into Sunday night's game against the Patriots, and they could be getting a boost from returning players for the key matchup.

Cowboys (-7.5) at Giants

Analysis to come.