One former NFL head coach has already taken himself out of the running for the Packers job

If former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians decides to make a return to the sideline in 2019, it definitely won't be with the Green Bay Packers.

During an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb this week, Arians gave a pretty clear answer when he was asked if he would have any interest in the Packers coaching job.

"No, not at all," Arians said. "If I ever return to coaching, it will only be in Cleveland."

That's not the first time that Arians has mentioned the Browns job. During an interview with CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora in late November, Arians said the only way he'd potentially return to an NFL sideline was if the Browns offered him their coaching job.

"I've always wanted that job," Arians told La Canfora. "And I got passed over for it a couple of times, and it would be the only job I would listen to and come out of retirement for."

Since retiring as the Cardinals coach following the 2017 season, Arians has been staying busy by serving as an NFL game analyst for CBS. Ironically enough, Arians was actually in the CBS booth for a game in Cleveland earlier this year when he decided he might have some interest in the Browns' opening.

"I really enjoy what I'm doing, but there has always been something about Cleveland and the fans, and when I called the games this year that really came back for me," Arians said.

The reason Arians is limiting himself to the Browns job or nothing is because he's not exactly itching to get back on an NFL sideline. During his interview with Gelb, Arians was asked if he missed coaching, and as he always does, he gave a very straight-forward answer.

"I don't," Arians said. "I miss relationships -- the coaches, the players, the general managers, the owners -- I miss all those tight relationships, but I don't miss the grind."

As for the Packers' job, despite the fact that he wants no part of it, Arians did agree that it's an attractive opening.

"Yeah, it is," Arians said. "It's just, I have no desire to coach in Green Bay."

If you're wondering who might end up as the Packers' new head coach, make sure to click here and check out Will Brinson's list of seven potential candidates for the job.