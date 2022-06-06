Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready to start putting in work with his new-look offense. According to NFL Network, Rodgers is in Green Bay and will participate in mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday.

Rodgers has not participated in the team's voluntary offseason workouts, but as expected he is present for the next set of team activities. The mandatory minicamp will run through Thursday, and then the team will transition back to voluntary activities.

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 68.9 YDs 4115 TD 37 INT 4 YD/Att 7.75 View Profile

While at minicamp, Rodgers will begin to mesh with his new offensive weapons and adjust to not having wide receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, or Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is now on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead, Rodgers will be chasing his second Super Bowl ring with returning pass-catchers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Amari Rodgers; free agent signee Sammy Watkins; and 2022 draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

This year's minicamp is a lot different than last year's situation, when it was still very up in the air whether Rodgers would be in Green Bay for much longer. Last year at this time, Rodgers was a no-show at team meetings that kicked off Packers' mandatory minicamp.

Since then, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension to keep him with the team that drafted him 24th overall in 2005.