The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 1-1 and Carolina is 0-2. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Chargers vs. Panthers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Panthers vs. Chargers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 5-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chargers vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Panthers spread: Chargers -6.5

Chargers vs. Panthers over-under: 43.5 points

Chargers vs. Panthers money line: Los Angeles -275, Carolina +235

What you need to know about the Chargers

The Chargers lost in overtime to the Chiefs, 23-20 last week. Rookie Justin Herbert was pressed into his first career start close to game time, and he responded by throwing for 311 yards and a TD on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. He became just the third player in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards and rush for a score in his first NFL start. Herbert will start again this week as Tyrod Taylor remains out because of a lung issue.

Austin Ekeler led the team with season-high 148 scrimmage yards last week, his sixth game with 125-plus scrimmage yards since 2019, tied for second-most in the AFC. Rookie Joshua Kelley had 113 scrimmage yards in Week 2. Ekeler and Kelley are one of two pairs of running backs who each have 100-plus scrimmage yards in game this season.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina took a 31-17 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. Christian McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks overall. Mike Davis, who tied a career high with eight catches for 74 yards in Week 2, is expected to start and handle the bulk of the running back workload while McCaffrey is out.

Teddy Bridgewater passed for career-high 367 yards last week, but he was also responsible for three turnovers. Robby Anderson led the team with nine catches and had 109 receiving yards in Week 2. It was his 10th career 100-yard game. He is one of two players with 100-plus receiving yards in each of the first two weeks. D.J. Moore had eight receptions for 120 yards last week. It was his sixth career 100-yard game.

How to make Chargers vs. Panthers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Chargers vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Chargers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Panthers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 3 of the NFL season on an incredible 101-67 roll.