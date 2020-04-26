Patriots go QB crazy after 2020 NFL Draft, team reportedly signs two UDFA quarterbacks after drafting zero

After surprisingly selecting exactly zero quarterbacks during the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have finally added some depth at the position. In the hours after the draft ended, the Patriots agreed to terms with two undrafted quarterbacks, which means they now have four on their roster.

According to NFL.com, the first quarterback signing came in the form of Louisiana Tech's J'Mar Smith, who agreed to his deal on Saturday night. The Patriots then added another quarterback on Sunday when they agreed to terms with former Michigan State signal caller Brian Lewerke, according to NFL agent Mike McCartney.

The fact that the Patriots added two quarterbacks over the weekend isn't a surprise, but it is a surprise that none of them came in the draft. With Tom Brady no longer in New England, it seemed like a lock that the Patriots would select at least one QB with their 10 picks, but they ended up going 0 for 10 in the quarterback department.

According to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the team was looking to take a QB, but it didn't happen, because the right situation just never came up.

"If we feel like we find the right situation, we'll certainly draft them," Belichick said Saturday. "We've drafted them in multiple years, multiple points in the draft. Didn't work out last three days. That wasn't by design. It could have, but it didn't."

After making it through the entire draft without drafting a QB, it was almost foregone conclusion that the Patriots were going to add someone at the position and that's because the team's player of personnel, Nick Caserio, had guaranteed over the weekend that the team would be going into training camp with at least three quarterbacks, with two of those being Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

"We're going to have a third quarterback on our roster, pair them up with Jarrett and Brian," Caserio said. "These guys are working hard at the start of the offseason program. We're going to have another player here at this position. Where he comes from and how he gets here is sort of yet to be determined. There's a few guys I think that we like and we feel comfortable with. Now it's just a matter of how we get them on the team."

As for the two undrafted quarterbacks they added after the draft, Smith might be the more intriguing one. The former Louisiana Tech quarterback led the Bulldogs to a 10-3 record during a 2019 season where he completed 64.3% of his passes while throwing for 2,977 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with just five interceptions.

Lewerke also had a decent senior season. During his final year at Michigan State, the former Spartan quarterback threw for 3,079 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading MSU to a 7-6 record.

Although the Patriots have added two quarterbacks, they still have a few other options if they want to add anyone else or a QB with more experience, and you can check out those options by clicking here.

Lewerke and Smith were one of a few hundred undrafted free agents that have signed a new contract over the past 24 hours and you can check out the full list of players who have agreed to a deal by clicking here.