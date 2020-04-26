2020 NFL Draft: Bill Belichick explains why Patriots didn't select QB after losing Tom Brady

The New England Patriots had 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, a perfect opportunity for the franchise to select a quarterback in the post-Tom Brady era. Instead, Bill Belichick passed on selecting a signal caller -- leaving New England with just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the quarterbacks on the depth chart.

The only skill position players the Patriots took were tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, not exactly addressing many needs on that side of the ball. Head coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots looked at other areas to improve the football team while he was evaluating quarterback options.

For right now, the Patriots are going in with the two quarterbacks they have.

"If we feel like we find the right situation, we'll certainly draft them," Belichick said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "We've drafted them in multiple years, multiple points in the draft. Didn't work out the last three days. That wasn't by design. We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend."

The quarterback board certainly fell the Patriots' way deep in Day 2. Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm were still on the board late in Round 3, but New England selected Asiasi and Keene at No. 91 and No. 101 overall. New England didn't have a pick until Round 5 (No. 159 overall), as Fromm was still on the board when the Patriots selected. Instead, New England took a kicker at No. 159 (Justin Rohrwasser).

Could the Patriots have chosen a quarterback in Rounds 6 and 7? That hasn't scared off Belichick before, as he selected Brady in the sixth round (No. 199 overall) in 2000 and Matt Cassel (No. 230) in 2005. In recent years, Belichick has picked quarterbacks in the upper rounds: Ryan Mallett (Round 3, 2011) Jimmy Garoppolo (Round 2, 2014), Jacoby Brissett (Round 3, 2016), and Jarrett Stidham (Round 4, 2019).

Based on the Patriots' depth chart, Stidham is in line to start in 2020. Belichick, per usual, isn't guaranteeing anything.

"Jarrett had a good year last year," Belichick said. "He improved a lot. We'll see where that takes him."