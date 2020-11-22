Dez Bryant caught it. No, this isn't a reference to the eternally controversial overturn that occurred against the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFC Divisional Game, seeing as the NFL has already admitted -- in hindsight -- that was actually a catch. This one is a flash forward to present times, with the former Dallas Cowboys star receiver reeling in his first grab as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. To some, the grab might seem a bit mundane, but not to Bryant and those who've tracked his comeback to the NFL.

For them, it's a serious accomplishment, given the road back the three-time Pro Bowler has had to forge -- one that included overcoming a torn Achilles suffered in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints in 2017, after parting ways unexpectedly with the Cowboys only months prior. Going against the Titans in Week 11, Bryant is making his presence known on this aggressive catch and run.

It would've been his second catch on the day and potentially following a touchdown, but reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson didn't peer to the left to see Bryant open in space. Of course, Tony Romo made a note to point that out in the broadcast -- identifying what should've happened on the play.

Thus far, Bryant has been targeted twice and that's a sign the Ravens coaching staff is beginning to feel comfortable with what his role might be in an offense that could use his services. The former All-Pro signed with the Ravens practice squad in late October and as has since been active in just one game prior to Sunday against the Titans, but saw no targets in his first outing for Baltimore.

In his second game, Jackson is trying to get him involved, and that could be a sign of a bigger role going forward. But despite what happens from here on out, his comeback to the NFL is officially complete with this grab.

