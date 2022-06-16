The Washington Commanders are preparing for the 2022 season, but they have another objective they must complete first. Star wideout Terry McLaurin is holding out of mandatory minicamp, as he's looking for a new contract.

With how dramatic the wide receivers market has been this offseason, it's fair to question if McLaurin could be on the move -- going the way of Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown. However, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera attempted to shut down that possibility on Wednesday.

"We're not trading Terry," Rivera said, via ESPN. "Everything we're doing we're trying to get this done."

Naturally, McLaurin has been a hot topic in Washington pressers this week. Tuesday, Rivera said he believed contract talks were "headed in the right direction," and also pointed out that the Commanders front office began extension talks with McLaurin earlier than it did with star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen last offseason.

While Rivera says Washington won't trade McLaurin, it's not up to him. Remember, Pete Carroll said the Seattle Seahawks had "no intention" of trading quarterback Russell Wilson, and Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he wanted to keep Brown a Titan, calling it a part of Tennessee's "goal" this offseason. Obviously, things can change.

Washington selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. To say it found a diamond in the rough is an understatement, as McLaurin made an immediate impact at the next level. He recorded 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign, and has gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons despite inconsistent quarterback play.

Washington understands locking down McLaurin is important -- although it will be expensive. According to Spotrac's market value tool, McLaurin is projected to sign a four-year, $84,057,948 deal. That hypothetical AAV of $21 million would rank seventh in the NFL, according to Over The Cap.