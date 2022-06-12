Terry McLaurin did not participate in the Commanders' first organized team activities (OTAs) this offseason while seeking a new contract. Now the wide receiver is unlikely to report to mandatory minicamp, according to The Washington Post, despite coach Ron Rivera recently anticipating otherwise. McLaurin remains in negotiations with Washington, per Nicki Jhabvala, but is "far apart" on a long-term deal and traveled to Florida on Sunday to resume his own training for the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old McLaurin is entering the final year of his rookie contract. After failing to report to Washington's first voluntary workouts in May, he officially joined several fellow receivers, including the 49ers' Deebo Samuel and the Seahawks' DK Metcalf, in holding out for an extension. There's since been some progress between the Commanders and McLaurin's agent in contract talks, per Jhabvala, but a resolution doesn't appear imminent, hence McLaurin's expected absence from minicamp.

Washington is able, but not required, to fine McLaurin in the event he skips camp, as Jhabvala noted Sunday.

The former third-round pick is due just over $3 million in 2022. In light of this offseason's inflated receiver market, which saw veterans like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore cash in with lucrative deals, McLaurin figures to command at least $20 million per year on a long-term extension. The Commanders currently have just over $18M in available 2022 cap space.