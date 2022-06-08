Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday he expects McLaurin to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McLaurin has remained away from voluntary OTAs while attempting to negotiate a new contract with the Commanders. The 2019 third-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he's once again facing the task of establishing chemistry with a new quarterback, this time former Eagles and Colts signal-caller Carson Wentz. Thus far in his career, McLaurin has averaged 74 catches for 1,030 yards and 5.3 touchdowns per season. In McLaurin's absence, rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson has reportedly made strides in establishing a rapport with Wentz.
More News
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Not at OTAs but could sign soon•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Contract talks ongoing•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Joining team but won't practice•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Closes out season strong•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Volume returns•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Held to 40 yards in loss•