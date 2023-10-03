Devon Witherspoon and the Seattle Seahawks defense had a dominant night against the New York Giants offense, specifically torturing Daniel Jones over the course of the game. Witherspoon had two sacks and an interception return for a touchdown -- the first Seahawks player to accomplish that feat in a game.

Witherspoon's pick-six for a score essentially ended the Giants comeback attempt late in the third quarter and caused a viral sideline moment between Jones and head coach Brian Daboll.

The Seahawks rookie cornerback easily read the route and took the ball 97 yards the other way for the score. Witherspoon admitted after the game it was easy to decipher where Jones was going, and it helped lead to a franchise-record 11 sacks.

"We knew he liked to stare down his first target," Witherspoon told NFL Network after the game. "We were just trusting the game plan the coaches laid out for us. He had his back turned and a lot of guys were winning the one-on-one matchups up front. Without them, we couldn't make the plays that we made."

Jones finished 27 of 34 for 203 yards and two interception (67.0 rating) as he was sacked 10 times in the loss. The Seahawks defense had 11 sacks as a team in controlling the battle in the trenches throughout the night. Jones had three turnovers in the loss (two interceptions and a lost fumble), the second game in his career he had zero touchdowns and three-plus turnovers.

Witherspoon's criticism of Jones isn't the first time a player has criticized the Giants quarterback this season. 49ers players anonymously ripped Jones last week after the Ginats fell to San Francisco, saying he "didn't want to throw the ball," amongst other things.

Jones has been the poster boy for criticism this season. That doesn't appear to be stopping any time soon.