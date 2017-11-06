Seahawks not replacing Blair Walsh after he missed three FGs in three-point loss

Blair Walsh has an ugly history of missing important field goals, so when he missed three field goals in the Seahawks' three-point loss to the Redskins on Sunday, it was worth wondering if he'd still have his job by the end of the week. On Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ended the speculation.

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carroll said that the Seahawks aren't bringing in any kickers to potentially replace Walsh this week.

"No, we will not," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. "He's 12 for 13 going into the game, guys. That was a hard day for whatever reason. We didn't kick the ball off very well, either. It was just a hard day to kick the ball for us."

Carroll is right. Prior to Sunday's game, Walsh had been reliable, going 12 of 13 on field goals and 17 of 18 on extra points. But Sunday ended up being a disaster for Walsh, who missed from 44 yards, 39 yards, and 49 yards out. All of those missed kicks came in the first half.

At halftime, Blair Walsh has already matched the most missed FGs by any player in a full game this season (3) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 5, 2017

He didn't get another chance to redeem himself. To make matters worse, the Seahawks only lost by three points, which turned Walsh into the scapegoat -- never mind the fact that the Seahawks probably should've blown out a banged-up Redskins team on their home field instead of getting involved in a nail-biter.

Carroll also revealed that he would've trusted Walsh if they had been in field-goal range at the end.

"I was counting on [Walsh] to kick the winner," Carroll said. "I figured he'd have made it, and I would have gone with him with no hesitation."

After the game, Walsh accepted full responsibility for the misses instead of blaming the windy weather.

"Those kicks were all me," he said, per ESPN.

Walsh and the Seahawks are handling the kicking fiasco in the best possible way, but it's still going to be worth monitoring the situation when the Seahawks play the Cardinals on Thursday night. After Walsh missed that chip shot for the Vikings against the Seahawks in the playoffs, he never recovered. The following season, he missed 25 percent of his field goals and four of his 19 extra points. He wound up getting cut by the Vikings before the Seahawks scooped him up.

Up until Sunday, Walsh had been making the most of his second chance. In the preseason, he even taunted the Vikings' sideline after making two field goals against them.

Blair Walsh hit a 52-yard field goal



and then pointed to his former team's sideline 👀. pic.twitter.com/5seo3p0wzC — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 19, 2017

Live look at the Vikings now: