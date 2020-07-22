Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Seattle Seahawks ( 2:19 )

Free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon is requesting one more chance at a comeback, as the 29-year-old has reportedly reached out to commissioner Roger Goodell concerning reinstatement for the 2020 season. Because of multiple indefinite bans for repeat substance abuse violations, it's unclear whether Gordon will be reinstated, but there will reportedly be interest from at least one team if he is allowed back. According to John Clayton of ESPN 710, if Gordon is indeed reinstated, the Seattle Seahawks will try to sign him.

The Seahawks were actually the last team Gordon played for, as he caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games in 2019. Last month, CBS Sports NFL writer Cody Benjamin listed Seattle as the most likely landing spot for the former Pro Bowl wideout:

The Seahawks were reportedly the only NFL team to claim Gordon off waivers in 2019, and Gordon himself has made it clear he'd like to reunite with his most recent team. The veteran wasn't particularly dominant during his five-game stretch in Seattle, catching just seven passes, but he flashed big-play ability and has the support of Russell Wilson. The Seahawks added Phillip Dorsett this offseason to play behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, but they probably wouldn't want Gordon as more than a situational target anyway. As a low-risk gamble for depth, you can do a whole lot worse.

Clayton also reports that while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing for Seattle to sign free agent wideout Antonio Brown, his recent "retirement" obviously threw a wrench into things. The Seahawks have maintained interest in adding another receiver, and it now appears Gordon will be one of their main targets.

There's no doubt that Gordon's career has been defined more by his time off the field rather than his accomplishments on the gridiron, but when he has been on the field, he has been efficient. His 2013 season is still one for the Cleveland Browns history books, as he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. In 63 career games, Gordon has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per reception.