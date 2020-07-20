Watch Now: What's Next For NFL and NFLPA ( 2:19 )

Antonio Brown has expressed several times on social media over the past year he was "retiring," so it's hard to believe the former All-Pro wide receiver is sincere when he announces he's retiring on social media again. That's exactly what Brown pulled on Twitter Monday, sending more messages he's set to walk away from the NFL -- even though there is a team that's interested in signing him. At the same time, the Seattle Seahawks have been discussing signing Brown this offseason, but as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports, there are a few prerequisites the team needs to be sorted out from the NFL.

"The Seahawks have done a deep dive on Brown," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They feel they have a good grasp on who he is both as a player and as a person. Several teams are on hold as they are waiting on a suspension. The NFL has not tipped its hand on how many games Brown will be suspended for his issues, but at will be at least some. That's what every team expects."

Brown was recently close to settling his case with Britney Taylor and scheduled a mediation but then backed out of it, according to Fowler. This is now the second time that Brown has gotten close to settling before publicly hinted at retirement shortly thereafter. Taylor, a former trainer of Brown, accused him of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit last September.

If Brown were to sign with an NFL team, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has hinted he would likely end up on the Commissioner's Exempt List until its investigation into the sexual assault allegations (which led to his release from the New England Patriots last year) is complete.

Here's the latest from Brown:

Brown has pulled this stunt before, the first which he would step away from football if he could not wear the old helmet approved by the NFL instead of the new mandate -- leading to an ugly ending with the Raiders. Brown then followed in September on the first Sunday he wasn't on an NFL team since he was drafted after his release from the Patriots, saying he "won't be playing in the NFL."

Hard to take the retirement posts seriously, especially after Brown was gearing for an NFL comeback a month ago. Let's see what happens if Seattle (or any team) gives him a chance at a comeback.