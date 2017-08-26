Spencer Ware suffers sprained knee, but Chiefs reportedly believe ACL is intact
The running back is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday
Spencer Ware went down with a non-contact injury in the early going of the Chiefs' preseason loss to the Seahawks on Friday and had to be carted off the field. But after the game, he received some better than expected news.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that Ware sprained his knee.
Here's the good news: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs don't believe Ware tore his ACL. Instead, they think he suffered a PCL injury. He will have an MRI on Saturday.
More good news: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ware's injury isn't expected to end his season.
As Rapoport added, the MRI will tell the Chiefs if Ware hurt his meniscus, MCL or PCL.
Obviously, we'll have to wait until the results of the MRI are known before we rush to analyze how this will impact the Chiefs' season, but let's just say that they got better news than the Patriots, who reportedly fear they lost Julian Edelman to a torn ACL. No injury is good news, but considering how Ware's injury looked initially, this is probably the best possible outcome.
Still, it does seem likely that Ware will miss at least some time. He'll be tough to replace a year after he totaled 1,368 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage, but the Chiefs did use a third-round pick on Kareem Hunt, who looked solid filling in for Ware on Friday. Against the Seahawks, Hunt rushed for 39 yards on nine carries. Additionally, this could result in more reps for Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller.
For detailed Fantasy analysis relating to Ware's injury, click right here.
