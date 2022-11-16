With the Bengals already planning to wear their color rush jerseys, the Steelers have also announced that they too will wear their color rush uniforms when the AFC North division rivals square off in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

For only the second time ever, the Bengals will complement their all-white uniforms with a white helmet. The Bengals wore this look for the first time back in Week 4 during a victory over Miami on "Thursday Night Football." While the uniform has been a big hit in Cincinnati, it hasn't made much of an impression on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is hoping to get this career third win over the Steelers on Sunday.

"I'd play in trash bags," a smiling Burrow said when asked about the team's color rush jerseys ahead of Week 4, via Cleveland.com. "I really don't care what we wear out there."

Equally poplar in Pittsburgh has been the Steelers' all-black color rush jerseys, which made their debut on Christmas Day in 2016. Including that game, a last-second win over the Ravens to clinch the division, the Steelers have had several notable victories in their color rush jerseys. Pittsburgh wore its color rush jerseys in a dramatic, late-season win over Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2018.

While Burrow may not put much stock in them, Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt said Pittsburgh's color rush jerseys certainly add an element to Sunday's game.

"It brings a different energy," Watt said, via the team's official website. "Any time you get a signature game with its own jersey, it brings its own ice to it. We all get fired up. We love wearing the all black uniform with the gold. It really pops out. The fans get into as well. I know it's not a night game, but at 4:25 it's going to be dark. The gold will be popping and go along well with the Terrible Towels."

Uniforms aside, Sunday's game is a big one for both teams. Pittsburgh, which defeated Cincinnati back in Week 1, is hoping to build off of its momentum following this past Sunday's win over the Saints. With Watt back in the lineup for the first time since Week 1, the Steelers held the Saints offense to just 10 points. Pittsburgh's offense, with rookie Kenny Pickett making his fifth-career start, showed significant signs of improvement while churning out over 200 rushing yards for the first time in a half-dozen years.

Cincinnati is coming off of its bye week at 5-4 and in second place in the AFC North. A win over the Steelers would be the Bengals' first win in four tries over a division foe this season. The Bengals, who continue to be without Pro Bowl wideout Ja'Marr Chase, have continued to receive stellar play from Burrow, last year's Comeback Player of the Year. Through nine games, Burrow is completing 70% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

One of Burrow's picks this season came against Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to return to the field Sunday after missing last week's game after having an appendectomy last Saturday.