Super Bowl 2020 injuries: Chris Jones and Travis Kelce fully practice for Chiefs, three 49ers players limited
Both teams are relatively healthy leading up to Sunday's game
The 49ers and Chiefs will be at or near full health when they face off in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs didn't have a single player miss Wednesday's practice in preparation for Sunday's game and the 49ers had three limited participants during the week's first official practice.
The three San Francisco players that were limited on Wednesday are linebacker Kwon Alexander (pec), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist) and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles) were all full participants on Wednesday. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hand), receiver Mecole Hardman (back), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) were not included in Wednesday's report after being in last week's injury report.
Kelce, who missed time during last week's practices, has yet to miss a game this season. An All-Pro each of the last five seasons, Kelce led the Chiefs with 1,229 receiving yards during the regular season. Also missing time during the Chiefs' first week of Super Bowl practices was Jones, who earned Pro Bowl recognition this season despite missing three games during the regular season.
Coleman, who sustained a dislocated right shoulder during San Francisco's win over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, was sidelined during last week's practices. Coleman, who scored six rushing touchdowns during the regular season, recently told reporters that he is optimistic about his odds of playing in Sunday's game.
Another positive for the 49ers was the availability of Dee Ford, who did not appear on Wednesday's injury report after missing practice time last week with quad/hamstring injuries. Ford, the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2014 draft, recorded 6.5 sacks in 11 games during the regular season. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and receiver Dante Pettis (illness) were also taken off the injury report after being on the 49ers' injury report last week.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chiefs defense eager to prove it belongs
Chiefs' defense doesn't get the same attention as the 49ers' but its midseason turnaround played...
-
54 things to know about Super Bowl 54
If you want to know any and everything about Super Bowl LIV, this is the place for you
-
Updated weather forecast for Super Bowl
We've got you covered with what's on the radar for Super Bowl Sunday
-
Ranking Miami's 10 previous Super Bowls
Some of the greatest games in Super Bowl history have been played in Miami
-
Cris Carter's Super Bowl prediction
Carter wouldn't be surprised if Hill became the eighth receiver to take home the Super Bowl's...
-
NFL reveals anthem singer for SB LIV
Who'll perform before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV? The world now knows
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game