Super Bowl 2020 injuries: Chris Jones and Travis Kelce fully practice for Chiefs, three 49ers players limited

The 49ers and Chiefs will be at or near full health when they face off in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs didn't have a single player miss Wednesday's practice in preparation for Sunday's game and the 49ers had three limited participants during the week's first official practice.

The three San Francisco players that were limited on Wednesday are linebacker Kwon Alexander (pec), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist) and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles) were all full participants on Wednesday. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hand), receiver Mecole Hardman (back), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) were not included in Wednesday's report after being in last week's injury report.

Kelce, who missed time during last week's practices, has yet to miss a game this season. An All-Pro each of the last five seasons, Kelce led the Chiefs with 1,229 receiving yards during the regular season. Also missing time during the Chiefs' first week of Super Bowl practices was Jones, who earned Pro Bowl recognition this season despite missing three games during the regular season.

Coleman, who sustained a dislocated right shoulder during San Francisco's win over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, was sidelined during last week's practices. Coleman, who scored six rushing touchdowns during the regular season, recently told reporters that he is optimistic about his odds of playing in Sunday's game.

Another positive for the 49ers was the availability of Dee Ford, who did not appear on Wednesday's injury report after missing practice time last week with quad/hamstring injuries. Ford, the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2014 draft, recorded 6.5 sacks in 11 games during the regular season. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and receiver Dante Pettis (illness) were also taken off the injury report after being on the 49ers' injury report last week.