After attending the Chiefs' Week 3 game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, pop star Taylor Swift plans to make another NFL appearance this weekend in support of tight end Travis Kelce, who she is rumored to be dating.

The Chiefs are set to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, and Swift is expected to be there, according to Front Office Sports.

The Jets host the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football," and after the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears became the No. 1 game of the week, this will likely be more of the same. Anyone who is a football and/or Taylor Swift fan will likely be tuning in to catch another week of the pop star's reactions to Kelce's performance.

Last week, Swift was in a box with Kelce's mom, Donna, and the two were seen talking, laughing and cheering throughout the game. The Era's Tour singer went viral when she did a chest bump and said "Let's f------ go" after Kelce caught a three-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go up 41-0 in the third quarter.

After last week's Chiefs win, Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving the stadium together, then spotted again in a convertible. Kelce reportedly rented out a restaurant for a private party with Swift and his teammates.

Whether a getaway car will arrive for Swift after Sunday's game remains to be seen, but you know the masses will be watching.