The Green Bay Packers will look for revenge when they head to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers (4-4) defeated the Packers (5-2) twice last season, getting a 29-point win during the regular season, then routing them 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game. Injuries have hampered San Francisco all season, but the defense is keeping them in games and making big plays when it needs to.

The Packers will rely on the right arm of Aaron Rodgers as they try to shore up a defense that gives up almost 27 points per game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. William Hill lists Green Bay as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Packers picks, check out what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J White, has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White enters Week 9 as SportsLine's hottest expert.

In addition, White has a particularly keen eye for the Packers. In fact, he is an astounding 39-8 in his last 47 spread picks for or against the Packers.

Now, White has looked at Packers vs. Niners from every possible angle. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Niners vs. Packers:

Packers vs. 49ers spread: Green Bay -7.5

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 48.5

Packers vs. 49ers money line: Green Bay -360, San Francisco +300

GB: QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 283 yards in five of the seven games.

SF: Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk has 14 catches for 206 yards over the past two games.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is 9-0 against the spread in its last nine after an failing to cover its previous game, and Rodgers can still sling it. He hooked up with wide receiver Davante Adams for three touchdowns in a 28-22 loss to the Vikings last week, and the veteran has thrown for 1,948 yards. He is third in the league with 20 TD passes, with just two interceptions, in his 16th season with Green Bay. Adams is a big play waiting to happen, and he has 502 yards and seven scores on 43 catches in just five games.

Running back could be a major issue if Aaron Jones (calf) can't return, but Rodgers has led Green Bay to a 5-2 against the spread mark this season, while the emergence of tight end Robert Tonyan (23 catches, five TDs) should continue.

Green Bay will need Za'Darius Smith (six sacks) to get pressure on 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, and the Packers rank 12th in the league in passing defense (227.6 yards per game).

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last nine after rushing for less than 90 yards in its previous game and faces a Packers defense that has struggled mightily against the run. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had 163 yards and three TDs last week against Green Bay, and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan will find a way to exploit that. San Francisco rushed for 285 yards versus Green Bay in last season's NFC title game, and rookie JaMycal Hasty has 113 yards (4.4 per carry) and a score over the past three games.

Underdogs are 6-0 against the number in the last six Thursday night NFL games, and the Niners should be able to put pressure on Rodgers. They brought him down eight times over two matchups last season, and Kerry Hyder (4.5 sacks) and Arik Armstead (1.5) can cause trouble. Linebacker Fred Warner will be all over the field for the league's No. 6 defense (314.6 yards per game. The team leader in sacks with 61, Warner also has two interceptions and three tackles for loss.

How to make Packers vs. 49ers picks

White has analyzed this matchup from all sides and he is leaning over on the total.

So who wins 49ers vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Packers vs. 49ers spread you should be all over, all from the expert who's 39-8 on Green Bay picks, and find out.