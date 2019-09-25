Two New Yorkers applied for 'Danny Dimes' trademark before Daniel Jones even began his Giants career

The Daniel Jones era couldn't have gotten off to a better start for the New York Giants. In fact, Jones has already earned a nickname that is making the rounds after his stellar performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: "Danny Dimes."

But two savvy New York residents started to process of trademarking the nickname "Danny Dimes" -- in the hopes of selling merchandise related to Jones -- before he even started a game in the NFL, according to the New York Post. When Jones was named the Giants primary quarterback on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Christopher Lamparillo and Michael Jakab of Goshen, New York, applied for the trademark.

Jones' popularity has gone through the roof since. Fanatics, the official NFL apparel provider, says they sold more Jones jerseys in a two-hour span on Sunday than they ever have for any player besides the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Jones began his Giants career by leading the team to a come-from-behind 32-31 win over the Buccaneers. In doing so, he completed 23-of-36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a pair of scores.

One of Jones's rushing touchdowns was the game winner. It came from seven yards out with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter. Jones did the majority of this without superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half and limited him to just 37 scrimmage yards in the contest.

The rookie quarterback was chosen to replace franchise signal caller Eli Manning after the Giants' 0-2 start. They only scored 31 combined points in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills to open the season before the win in Tampa.