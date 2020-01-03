Vikings-Saints injuries: Dalvin Cook good to go but Minnesota dealing with issues at corner
The Vikings will be without two defenders agains Drew Brees and the Saints' prolific offense
The Vikings had some good and some not so good news in Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the favored Saints in the NFC wild-card round.
The good news is that Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook was not mentioned on the team's injury report, meaning he'll face the Saints after missing Minnesota's last two games with a shoulder injury. The bad news is that cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been ruled out of the game with a neck injury. Additionally, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo is questionable after being limited throughout the week with a hamstring injury.
The Vikings also announced on Friday that they have placed fellow cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve, as Hughes is also dealing with a neck injury.
To help shoulder the losses of Alexander and Hughes, the Vikings have re-signed cornerback Marcus Sherels, who spent part of this past season with the Dolphins after initially joining the Vikings as a rookie back in 2010. Hughes will be tasked with helping the Vikings' secondary slow down Drew Brees and a Saints offense that averaged 28.6 points per game during the regular season, the third highest total in the NFL.
"We'll find a way," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on two separate occasions on Friday when asked how his undermanned defense can contain the Saints' high-octane offense that also includes All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas and former Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.
Along with Cook, running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), safety Jayron Kearse (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle), linebacker Eric Kendricks (quad) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) are expected to face the Saints. Sunday will be Cook's first career playoff game after he was forced to watch the Vikings' run to the 2017 NFC Championship Game from the sideline. A rookie at the time, Cook sustained a torn ACL four weeks into the season.
"It was a tough scenario, tough situation," Cook said of having to watch the '17 playoffs from the sideline, via the team's official website. "A rookie in the league, I wanted to play," Cook said. "It was tough watching. [But] now I'm here, and now it's time to win some games."
For the Saints, defensive end Mario Edwards (hamstring) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) will miss Sunday's game, while linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring) is questionable. Fullback Zach Line (knee), linebacker Alex Anzalone (shoulder) and running back Dwayne Washington (ankle, concussion) will play after being full practice participants throughout the week.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Wild Card Weekend prop bets: Buy Cousins
Plus picks from every single game of the weekend
-
6-step plan for Cowboys' 2020 offseason
These moves could propel the Cowboys to Super Bowl LV
-
Donald, Wagner moving up All-Pro list
Donald and Wagner are entering elite company at the prime of their careers
-
AP names first-, second-team All-Pros
Jackson received 47 of a possible 50 votes as the NFL's top quarterback
-
2020 Wild Card Round odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL Wild Card Weekend game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
How teams like Saints fare in playoffs
The Saints are one of the best wild-card teams in history, based on regular season record
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game