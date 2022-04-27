It's no big secret that the New York Jets are in the market for a No. 1 receiver. The question is how they'll go about acquiring one. Already, they've attempted this offseason to fill that need by trying to be the team that landed star wideout Tyreek Hill once it was clear that he and the Chiefs would be moving on from one another. While Hill ultimately found himself in the AFC East, he'll be sporting Dolphins teal rather than Jets green as Miami successfully pried him out of Kansas City.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get that one, but that's part of it," Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson told reporters of New York's failed pursuit of Hill on the eve of the NFL Draft. "We're really gonna work to get the next one, I'm sure."

So, who may be "the next one" for New York? How about current 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel? His relationship with San Francisco has deteriorated effectively overnight and rumors have swirled that he has requested a trade. New York has been one of the main teams linked to the All-Pro receiver, who is fresh off a career year in 2021 where he logged 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

"Obviously, Deebo is a great player. There's definitely no hesitation there," said Wilson.

As things stand just over 24 hours from the draft, New York finds itself in a strong position to acquire whatever top receiver may be available via trade, which includes Samuel. They are loaded with draft capital, headlined by two picks inside the top 10 and five selections inside the top 70.

Specifically looking at the 49ers and a possible trade for Samuel, San Francisco is without a first-round pick this year thanks to the Trey Lance trade last offseason, so New York could provide them with an opportunity to not only recoup a first but get inside the top-10 if that ultimately proves to be the asking price.

Of course, the Jets could also simply use one of those picks to land one of the top pass catchers in this year's draft. In various mock drafts by our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Alabama wideout Jameson Williams, and USC's Drake London could all still be on the board by the time they are on the clock with their second first-rounder at No. 10 overall.

Again, New York has multiple avenues to address arguably its most pressing need and soon enough we'll find out which route GM Joe Douglas and the front office decided to take to continue to build around Wilson as he enters Year 2.